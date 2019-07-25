ICICI Prudential Real Estate Fund gave Rs 74 crore on account of debentures issued by Amrapali Sapphire Developers

ICICI Prudential Real Estate Fund, a realty fund under ICICI Prudential Real Estate Portfolio Management Services, gave around Rs 74 crore on account of debentures issued by an Amrapali group company under agreements that were termed as “sham” by the Supreme Court, which said the two sides connived with each other to divert funds.

The debentures, with an interest rate of 17 percent per annum, were issued by Amrapali Sapphire Developers in the financial year 2011-12, a court-ordered forensic audit of the Amrapali Group found.

The court relied heavily on the audit report in its July 23 order that said the Noida-based Amrapali Group diverted homebuyers’ funds through fake companies, cooked-up bills and documents.

“It is very clear that a debenture subscription agreement and investment-cum-shareholders agreement both dated 16th day December 2010 were merely sham documents which were never complied with and both i.e. Amrapali group of Companies and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited were in connivance with each other in diversion of funds for non-specified purposes,” the court said.

It also said there was a gross non-compliance of investors’ agreement. Non-appointment of directors, non-operation of bank account by the joint signatory of investors, non-utilisation of funds as per Clause 7.5 of the agreement and sale of flats at less than Rs 3,420 per square feet of the saleable area were pointed out by the court. It also said many other clauses of the agreement were neither followed nor ensured by the investor, it said.

The Supreme Court has come down hard on banks, Noida and Greater Noida authorities for the Amrapali mess, saying they violated the doctrine of public trust by permitting diversion of funds of homebuyers. It issued 11 directions that included cancellation of the RERA registration of all Amrapali projects.

An earlier version of this article had mentioned ICICI Prudential Real Estate Fund as ICICI Prudential AMC. It has now been rectified.