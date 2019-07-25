ICICI Prudential AMC gave Rs 74 crore on account of debentures issued by Amrapali Sapphire Developers Private Limited

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited gave around Rs 74 crore on account of debentures issued by an Amrapali group company under agreements that were termed as “sham” by the Supreme Court, which said the two sides connived with each other to divert funds.

The debentures, with an interest rate of 17 percent per annum, were issued by Amrapali Sapphire Developers Private Limited in financial year 2011-12, a court-ordered forensic audit of the Amrapali Group found.

The court relied heavily on the audit report in its July 23 order that said the Noida-based Amrapali Group diverted homebuyers’ funds through fake companies, cooked-up bills and documents.

“It is very clear that a debenture subscription agreement and investment-cum-shareholders agreement both dated 16th day December, 2010 were merely sham documents which were never complied with and both i.e. Amrapali group of Companies and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited were in connivance with each other in diversion of funds for non-specified purposes,” the court said.

It also said there was gross non-compliance of investors’ agreement. Non-appointment of directors, non-operation of bank account by the joint signatory of investors, non-utilisation of funds as per Clause 7.5 of the agreement and sale of flats at less than Rs 3,420 per square feet of saleable area were pointed out by the court. It also said many other clauses of the agreement were neither followed nor ensured by the investor, it said.

Amrapali had in 2012, raised Rs 225 crore from ICICI Pru AMC and IL&FS Investment Managers (IIM) for two projects in Noida. The developer had issued compulsory convertible debentures to raise Rs 150 crore from ICICI Prudential AMC's domestic fund for Silicon City in Sector-76, Noida. IL&FS Investment Managers had reportedly invested Rs 75 crore for a 24% shareholding in Amrapali's Princely Estate project in Noida, as per media reports.

In 2015, Amrapali Group allowed partial exits to JP Morgan Real Estate and ICICI Prudential India Opportunity Portfolio Series 1 from two of its Noida projects. JP Morgan Real Estate fund, which had invested Rs 85 crore in Amrapali Zodiac in 2010, received a return of Rs 195 crore. ICICI Prudential, which had invested Rs 75 crore in Amrapali Sapphire in 2011, “has so far got Rs 95 crore from Amrapali and will get a full exit in the next few months”, a media report had then said.

The Supreme Court has come down hard on banks, Noida and Greater Noida authorities for the Amrapali mess, saying they violated the doctrine of public trust by permitting diversion of funds of homebuyers. It issued 11 directions that included cancellation of the RERA registration of all Amrapali projects.