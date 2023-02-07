Icertis co-founder and CTO buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 37.98 crore

Monish M Darda, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of Icertis, has bought an apartment at Versova in Mumbai for Rs 37.98 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Steesha Samir Bhojwani, a relative of builder Samir Bhojwani, has sold her apartment to Darda, the documents showed.

The deed of the apartment was registered on January 18, 2023.

It is located on the 12th floor of the building called Vartamaan (previously known as Mannat), which is on Juhu-Versova Link Road. The unit comes with four stilt car parking spaces of 10 sq.m. each, 6.39 percent undivided right, title and interest share in the land and common areas of the building, and voting rights and representation in the apartment owners association, the documents showed.

Vandana Ramnani