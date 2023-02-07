Icertis co-founder and CTO buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 37.98 crore

Many buildings on the Juhu-Versova Link Road offer a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Monish M Darda, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of Icertis, has bought an apartment at Versova in Mumbai for Rs 37.98 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Steesha Samir Bhojwani, a relative of builder Samir Bhojwani, has sold her apartment to Darda, the documents showed.

The deed of the apartment was registered on January 18, 2023.

It is located on the 12th floor of the building called Vartamaan (previously known as Mannat), which is on Juhu-Versova Link Road. The unit comes with four stilt car parking spaces of 10 sq.m. each, 6.39 percent undivided right, title and interest share in the land and common areas of the building, and voting rights and representation in the apartment owners association, the documents showed.

The carpet area of the apartment is 3,055 sq ft, the documents showed.

Icertis is a privately owned software company that provides contract management software to enterprise businesses using a software-as-a-service model.

There was no response from Darda or Samir Bhojwani.

In 2021, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, popularly known as T-Series, had bought an apartment in the same complex for Rs 25 crore. The 3,665 sq ft apartment located on the eighth floor of the building was bought from builder Samir Bhojwani.

In 2020, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan bought two apartments, spread over three floors, for Rs 97.50 crore in a building on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai. The Krrish actor splashed out the exorbitant sum for apartments on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a building named Mannat which offer a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.