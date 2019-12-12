IBC Amendment Bill 2019: Developers happy but homebuyers say things more difficult now for them

The Union Cabinet, on December 11, approved of amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill.

According to an official release, the amendments to the Code seek to remove bottlenecks, streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and protection of last mile funding will boost investment in financially distressed sectors.

"Additional thresholds introduced for financial creditors represented by an authorized representative due to large numbers in order to prevent frivolous triggering of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)," it added.

The amended Act would also ensure that the substratum of the business of corporate debtor is not lost. It can continue as a going concern by clarifying that the licences, permits, concessions, clearances etc cannot be terminated or suspended or not renewed during the moratorium period, the release said.

For the real estate sector, the Bill stipulates that insolvency action can be initiated only if 10 percent or 100 homebuyers (whichever is lower) or debenture holders agree to the move. There have been cases where a single homebuyer has approached the National Company Law Tribunal invoking provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and action has been initiated.

Real estate developers welcomed the move, but homebuyers have expressed disappoinment.

“This is a correction which was long due. Hopefully this will help prevent avoidable disruption in real estate projects at the hands of select individuals. At the same time it will help streamline the resolution process by providing a predictable representative mechanism,” Sumant Batra, managing partner at law firm Kesar Dass B & Associates.

“It’s a welcome step. This will stop the misuse of the law and ensure that it is used only in genuine cases in the larger interest of homebuyers and real estate companies. Earlier, in some case it was being used as an arm twisting tool against developers and jeopardizing the interest of genuine homebuyers,” said Gaurav Gupta of SG Estates and Joint Secretary, CREDAI-NCR.

Abhay Upadhyay, president, Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), said, "It is unfortunate and the interests of homebuyers have been compromised. This forum (NCLT), for all practical purposes, will be unavailable for homebuyers as it may difficult for them to muster the requisite number. When the purpose of the earlier amendment to categorise homebuyers as financial creditors has not yet been achieved, then what was the compulsion for the government to make things difficult for homebuyers other than pressure from developers? As it is, very few of them decide to take to a legal recourse."