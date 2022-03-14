I-T department conducts searches at several premises of Omaxe Group: Report

Source: Shutterstock

The Income Tax department is conducting searches at premises of real estate developer Omaxe Group across several cities, news agency ANI reported on March 14, citing sources.

The searches are going on at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, the report said.

The company's net sales for December 2021 quarter stood at at Rs 123.50 crore, up 139.29 percent from Rs. 51.61 crore in December 2020. The quarterly net loss narrowed to Rs 24.34 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 75.82 crore in Q3FY21.

The EBITDA was negative at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2021 which was up 74.71 percent from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.)