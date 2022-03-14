English
    I-T department conducts searches at several premises of Omaxe Group: Report

    The searches are going on at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, sources said.

    Moneycontrol News
    The Income Tax department is conducting searches at premises of real estate developer Omaxe Group across several cities, news agency ANI reported on March 14, citing sources.

    The searches are going on at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, the report said.

    The company's net sales for December 2021 quarter stood at at Rs 123.50 crore, up 139.29 percent from Rs. 51.61 crore in December 2020. The quarterly net loss narrowed to Rs 24.34 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 75.82 crore in Q3FY21.

    The EBITDA was negative at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2021 which was up 74.71 percent from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.) 
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 01:08 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.