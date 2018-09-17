I-T authorities divided as realty players claim cash deals as loan

Tax authorities are undecided on how they should be treating cash deals made by builders and developers -- which includes cash received from homebuyers, cash used to buy land and ‘loans’ taken for construction from unnamed sources, The Economic Times has reported.

Builders in many cases are avoiding payment of and penalty by showing cash as ‘loans’ without submitting adequate documents to substantiate a deal, the report suggests.

According to the report, in Maharashtra alone, Rs 10,000 crore of cash ‘loans’ are awaiting verdict from Income Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) benches.

ITSC is a dispute resolution forum, which settles income and wealth tax disputes involving issues between taxpayers and the Income Tax Department.

A tax official told the newspaper, “Different ITSC benches are taking different stands. In recent months, one bench in Mumbai held that since the lender (to builders) did not confirm, the transaction cannot be allowed as loan.”

Another bench ruled that tax and penalty should be imposed on the amount. In a third case, a bench in Mumbai allowed cash inflow to a builder as loan, as it felt no confirmation from the lender is necessary — only his name and PAN is enough.

The report quotes the I-T official as saying that such cash transactions have been taking place for years. "Builders are a powerful lobby. A Special Bench was set up to look into this issue,” the official added.

The report, citing senior tax officials suggest that such cash loans could be around Rs 50,000 crore for the country.

A Special Bench was constituted by ITSC chairman in March to settle the dispute on whether such cash loans have to be backed by satisfactory explanation in accordance with Section 68 of the Income Tax Act, or if they can be accepted as genuine on the basis of documents.

In May, the Special Bench said that while such loans would have to be substantiated, the benches will be allowed to decide on what constitute “satisfactory explanation.”