Hyderabad posts 5,557 property registrations in July, up 26% on-year: Knight Frank

The demand for properties in July 2023 was concentrated mainly in the 1,000-2,000 square feet range, with this size category accounting for 67 percent of registrations.

Hyderabad recorded registrations of 5,557 residential properties in July 2023, up by 26 percent year-on-year while the total value of properties registered during the month stood at Rs 2,878 crore, according to a Knight Frank India report.

The value of the properties registered jumped 35 percent compared to last year.

The Greater Hyderabad residential market includes four districts: Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.

“The residential market in Hyderabad continues to be upbeat, with the majority of the demand for homes sized between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet. The RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) decision to maintain interest rates since April 2023 has also boosted buyer sentiment. The need to upgrade to apartments with more space and modern amenities has been a major driver of the Hyderabad residential market," said Samson Arthur, senior branch director, Knight Frank India.

More sales in the affordable segment

In July 2023, the highest proportion of property registrations in Hyderabad was in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh, accounting for 52 percent of the total registrations.

Properties priced below Rs 25 lakhs constituted 18 percent of total registrations. The share of sales registrations for properties with ticket sizes of Rs 1 crore and above was 9 percent in July 2023, slightly higher compared with July 2022.

That is not to say there was no increase in demand for smaller homes (500-1,000 square feet), with registrations for this segment rising to 18 percent during July 2023 from 17 percent in July 2022. Properties larger than 2,000 square feet also saw registrations grow 11 percent during July 2023 from 9 percent in July 2022.

Shift in transaction prices

During July 2023, the weighted average prices of transacted residential properties witnessed an increase of 4.5 percent over the previous year.

At a district level, the study shows that Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 46 percent of the home sales registrations followed by Rangareddy district at 37 percent. The share of Hyderabad district in total registrations was 17 percent in the month. Residential sales in Hyderabad during July 2023 were mainly of properties sized 1,000-2,000 sq ft whereas the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh accounted for the highest registrations.

"However, beyond the concentration of bulk transactions, homebuyers also bought plush properties, which are bigger and offer better facilities and amenities. Some of these deals have happened in markets like Hyderabad and Rangareddy wherein the properties were sized more than 3,000 sq ft and valued upwards of Rs 5 crore," the report added.