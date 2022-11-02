Hyderabad, NCR, Bengaluru top NRI housing wish list

Hyderabad, National Capital Region (NCR), and Bengaluru topped the NRI housing wish list with 63 percent of NRIs preferring to buy premium properties priced between Rs 90 lakh - Rs 1.5 crore during the first half of 2022 versus last year's 59 percent eyeing luxury properties between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, a survey showed.

The CII-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey showed 22 percent of NRIs focused on Hyderabad, 20 percent eyed NCR, and 18 percent Bengaluru. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) came fourth.

Bengaluru, which had topped the pre-Covid NRI wish list, has fallen to the third spot.

Of the 5,500 respondents participating in the survey, seven percent were NRIs in the US, Canada, Gulf, Europe, and various Asian countries.

The depreciating rupee and the continuing buoyancy in the Indian residential real estate market are significant draws for NRIs to invest in their country of origin, the survey said.

Prashant Thakur, Director and Head - Research, ANAROCK, said, "As per ANAROCK Research, about 2.73 lakh homes sold in the top seven cities during the first half of 2022. On average, NRIs account for 10-15 percent of homes sold in any given quarter.”

Additionally, the survey found over 77 percent of NRI respondents looking forward to investing in bigger homes. About 54 percent favoured 3BHKs and 23 percent looked to buy 4BHKs. Just 22 percent of NRI respondents are now looking for 2BHKs as compared to 40 percent in the pre-Covid survey.