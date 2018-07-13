App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyderabad, Kolkata have lowest mall vacancy among top cities: Report

Private equity transactions worth Rs 1700 crore completed in the retail sector in the second quarter of 2018


Construction of retail space across the country continues to be strong with vacancies remaining low.

According to research by Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate consultant, about 1.2 million square feet (msf) of new mall space was constructed in the second quarter of 2018 while 13.81 msf currently was under construction.

Mall vacancies remain low -- sub 10% -- in many cities confirming the healthy numbers being witnessed in retail.

Higher vacancies in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are mainly due to “strata-owned” malls, or malls owned by multiple owners. Fully owned, well-managed malls even in these cities have very low vacancies.

Retailer interest in prime malls remain high for both Tier I and other cities, said Vivek Dahiya, Managing Director- North, Cushman & Wakefield India.

Mall vacancy levels for the second quarter of 2018 was the maximum in Ahmedabad (27.7%) and Delhi (22.5%). Vacancies in other cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru were 14.5%, 13.3% and 10% respectively. Hyderabad was 4.5% and Kolkata was 6.6%.

related news

India is a key retail market with a 1.3 billion population, half of which is below the age of 25, a growing middle class, high urbanisation rate and a fast-growing economy.

“Reputed global brands continue to enter and expand in India; a clear sign of the strengthening interest and confidence in this fast-growing market with a burgeoning millennial population. Compared to the last few years, 2018 continues to observe considerable investment activity in retail assets and this upswing is expected to continue,” says Anshul Jain, country head and managing director India, Cushman & Wakefield.

Key private equity transactions worth Rs 1700 crore were completed in the retail sector in the second quarter of 2018. CPPIB invested Rs 938 crore in their platform with Phoenix mills, where they bought land from L&T in North Bengaluru, for development of 1 msf Phoenix market city mall, second in the city.

Xander - APG also made a substantial investment of Rs 800 crore in North Delhi Metro mall.

Rising demand in the Chennai and Kolkata markets has led to record low levels of vacancy and in turn has driven supply of new malls there. In Suburban west submarket of Chennai, the second quarter of 2018 witnessed the supply of 0.90 msf in VR Mall, which caters to catchments of Annanagar, Koyambedu and Arumbakkam.

Increase in mall supply is expected to intensify transaction activity owing to a steady demand from retailers. In the upcoming quarters, Rajiv Gandhi Salai is to witness the supply of 2 malls. Rajarhat in Kolkata observed addition of new supply, with new mall supply of 300,000 sf was added to the city’s retail space after a gap of two years with completion of Downtown Mall in Rajarhat.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Cushman #malls #Real Estate #Retail

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.