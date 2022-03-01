How much real estate space can $1 million buy? It’s 1164.02 sq ft in Mumbai and 2218 sq ft in Delhi

An aerial view of India's financial capital Mumbai at night prior to COVID-19. (PC-Shutterstock)

Monaco continues its reign as the world’s most expensive city where $1 million can get you 14.6 square metres of space, followed by Hong Kong (21.3 sq. mt.) and London (30.6 sq. mt.) in 2021. Comparatively in Mumbai, one can purchase 108.1 sq. mt. (1164.02 sq. ft.) of prime residential real estate, making the city affordable by 2% since in 2020, Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2022 said.

In Delhi, one can purchase 206.1 sq. mt. (2,218 sq. ft.) and 357.3 sq. mt. in Bengaluru (3,845.9 sq. ft.) of prime residential real estate with an increase of 2.03% and 1.76% respectively.

In Mumbai, one could buy 92 sq m in 2017, 100 sq m in 2018, 102 sq m in 2019, 106 sq m in 2020, and 108.1 sq m in 2021. In Delhi, one could purchase 188 sq m in 2017, 201 sq m in 2018, 197 sq m in 2019, 202 sq m in 2020 and 206.1 sq m in 2021.

In Bengaluru, one could purchase 311 sq m in 2017, 224 sq m in 2018, 336 sq m in 2019, 351 sq m in 2020 and 357.3 sq m in 2021.

According to Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2022, the value of the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) increased by 8.4% in 2021, up from approximately 2% in 2020 - it's highest annual increase since the index was launched in 2008.

Globally, Bengaluru (ranked 91st) and Mumbai (ranked 92nd) recorded a marginal growth of 0.3% YoY in 2021 in terms of luxury residential prices. Delhi (ranked 93rd) remained unchanged in regard to prime residential prices.

Of the 100 luxury residential markets tracked, a staggering 35% of locations saw prices increase by 10% or more, underlining the strength of the sellers’ market during the pandemic. Only seven locations saw prices decline in 2021.

PIRI 100 tracks the movements in luxury residential prices across the world’s top residential markets.

APAC registered a growth of 7.5% YoY in 2021, with Seoul and Taipei making it to the top 10 list globally. Seoul ranked 6th recording an annual growth of 21% in 2021 whereas Taipei recorded an annual growth of 18.9% ranking 8th globally. With respect to the PIRI 100 list, Dubai tops the index at 44.4%.

The prime residential prices are expected to grow further by 10%-12% during 2022 globally. Even the Asian cities are expected to witness a price growth with a slight trail during 2022.

“2021 was the year of anomalies. Beyond the numbers which speak for themselves, what is remarkable is the resilience of the real estate market in India. Despite multiple waves of the pandemic, which resulted in multiple lockdowns, the residential real estate market has not only bounced back but is also on the cusp of a cyclical upturn,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.