How much real estate can $1 million buy? 113 sq m in Mumbai, 226 sq m in Delhi and 385 sq m in Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Mumbai is the 18th most expensive (in US dollar terms) prime residential market in the world, says Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2023 

The city-state of Monaco continued to reign as the world’s most expensive city in 2022 where $1 million would have got you 17 square metres of real estate followed by Hong Kong (21 sq m) and New York (33 sq m), Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 2023 has said.

In Mumbai, the same amount will buy you 113 sq m, Delhi 226 sq m and Bengaluru 385 sq m, the report released on March 1 said.

Mumbai shinning

While luxury housing prices across the world increased by 5.2 percent YoY in 2022, Mumbai’s prime property market witnessed a price appreciation of 6.4 percent, catapulting the country’s financial hub to the 37th position on the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI) 100 in 2022. It was at 92nd position in 2021.