How does West Bengal's HIRA stack up against Centre's RERA?

The government is examining whether it is constitutionally valid for two Acts pertaining to the same subject to co-exist. This dilemma relates to the existence of the Housing & Industrial Regulation Act, 2017 (HIRA) enacted by the West Bengal government and the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), which is a central government legislation.

RERA came into effect in 2017 and states were given the mandate to set up regulatory authorities under the law. RERA is applicable in all states except Jammu and Kashmir, where only natives are allowed to hold property. The West Bengal government has come up with a parallel law whose scope intersects with that of the central government legislation.



Force majeure events





Planning area





Power of the regulatory authority





Courts which may try offences





Compounding of offences





Factors for adjudging quantum of compensation or interest





Power of government to supersede authority





Construction materials to be used





Definition of ‘garage’



Here are the key points of divergence between HIRA and RERA:Under RERA, force majeure events are restricted to fire, cyclone, drought, flood, war, earthquake or any other calamity caused by nature affecting development of real estate projects under the normal course of events. Over and above the aforementioned eventualities, HIRA includes “any other circumstances as may be prescribed”, which may be open to interpretation.RERA establishes the concept of a planning area that is notified by the appropriate government or a competent authority. Only those real estate projects that are located in the planning area will come under RERA. There is no separate concept of planning area under HIRA. All real estate projects in West Bengal come under the RERA.The RERA grants the concerned authority to make suo moto reference to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the case of any violation. Such a provision is absent in HIRA.Courts inferior to that of Judicial Magistrate of the first class or a Metropolitan Magistrate are not permitted to try any offence punishable under RERA. HIRA does not mention any mechanism for seeking grievance redress in a court of law.If any person is imprisoned for violation of the RERA, they can be punished under the provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. On top of this, punishment can be compounded by adding additional fines which should not be in excess of the maximum fine prescribed under the RERA. However, there is no such provision for compounding of offences in the HIRA.An adjudicating officer who is appointed by the regulatory authority is responsible for fixing the quantum of compensation or interest to be paid by a real estate agent or property developer. Under the HIRA, the regulatory authority takes decision regarding compensation. There is no post of adjudicating officer to oversee matters of resolution.RERA gives the government the power to supersede the regulatory authority if the President or Governor finds the implementation of the Act to be in contravention with the law. The West Bengal government is empowered to supersede the regulatory authority according to the HIRA.The authority instituted by the RERA may make recommendations to the appropriate government for the use of construction materials. The relevant authority created under West Bengal’s HIRA can make recommendations on the use of construction materials from the state.RERA defines a garage as being ‘a place within a project having a roof and walls on three sides for parking any vehicle. It does not include an unenclosed or uncovered parking space such as open parking areas’. Any type of parking space falls under the definition of a garage under HIRA.