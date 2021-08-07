How Covid-19 is changing the way we shop for homes

Today, homebuyers are more confident buying under-construction properties by well-known developers, than ready-to-move-in homes by less established builders.

Has COVID-19 altered the way people buy homes? What is the new normal in the post pandemic era? Will vertical growth in and around the central business districts give way to horizontal sprawl in the outskirts of cities? Is digital here to stay?

Unlike the first wave of COVID-19, the pent-up demand for housing has evaporated and real estate developers are getting desperate yet again. At the beginning of the second wave, the developers’ body Credai had said that almost 95% homebuyers have postponed their decision to buy a house due to the COVID-19 related uncertainties. They have also said that a staggering 98% real estate developers are facing reduced customer enquiries.

Industry stakeholders had earlier claimed that the focus suddenly has been on accommodating the work-from-home and learn-from-home culture and flat sizes have therefore begun increasing. They have also said that homebuyers are open to buying homes online.

The truth is that digital home buying does not evoke confidence in our country where buyers have burnt their fingers despite multiple site visits. Proptech can at best enhance the property buying experience, and it is a fallacy that it would replace site visits and physical verification of properties, leading to high sales.

Similarly, the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) sentiment that was driving impulse buying in the housing market is definitely on its way out. That’s because there is neither any scope for property appreciation not an inventory crisis in the real estate market. The most significant change in the buyers’ psyche post two waves of COVID-19, borne out of financial insecurity, is not to over-leverage with a property acquisition.

In a market where salary cuts and potential job losses are the reality, the LTV (Loan to Value) of homebuyers has gone down significantly. A vast majority of homebuyers post COVID-19 do not wish to borrow more than 60 per cent of the property value.

Industry stakeholders have claimed that with the work-from-home and learn-from-home culture here to stay, at least for as long as the pandemic lasts, some homebuyers, especially those on rent or those working from matchbox-sized accommodation, are scouting for larger housing spaces. Developers, too, are cashing in on the trend by incorporating efficiently designed spaces to include smaller rooms that double up as a study or an additional bedroom.

So, are realtors fibbing when they say that buyers prefer bigger homes post the pandemic? A Track2Realty survey found that all that homebuyers require is additional space such as a study room but not at the cost of additional saleable area. They are ready to negotiate with a smaller bedroom and a living room to create an additional study or bedroom. Value for money and better space design is on their mind. A case in point is a Mumbai-based builder who recently launched a 3BHK apartment with a carpet area of only 48.80 square meter.

Distress sales are attracting potential buyers. Today, there are far more deals available in the secondary market than in the primary market. Who knows this better than developers active in markets like Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Ahmedabad? They are the ones feeling the heat and are being forced to repackage their offerings by doling out heavy discounts to stay competitive.

Contrary to the general perception that a lower rate of housing finance can attract buyers to sign on the dotted line, the average middle class homebuyer finds this to be a double-edged sword. It should be remembered that low interest rates also put a dent on household savings, they lead to lower returns on liquid investments. As a matter of fact, job security and inflation rank much higher in the buyers’ mind than low interest rates when it comes to buying a house.

The most significant change in homebuyers’ mindset, something that could define the ecosystem going ahead, is to look for real estate brands that have a legacy with high C-SAT (Consumer Satisfaction) score.

Unlike the globally recognized trend of buying ready-to-move-in homes, a recent consumer study has found that buyers would continue to prefer under construction properties by credible brands than opt for ready-to-move properties by smaller developers. There is a general consensus among homebuyers that buying projects by small, unorganized developers, even if ready-to-move and heavily discounted, can prove to be extremely painful.