Housing supply grows merely 3% in Q32018; most new launches in Rs 40 lakh range

Moneycontrol News

The third quarter of 2018 saw a meagre 3 percent increase in the overall fresh housing supply with most new residential launches in the top seven cities dominated by the less than Rs 40 lakh category, a new survey by ANAROCK has concluded.

The top seven cities (NCR, MMR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad) saw 52,150 new units launched in the third quarter of 2018. This is an increase over the 50,600 units in the second quarter of 2018. The cities contributing most to new unit additions in Q3 2018 include MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Together, these three cities accounted for 76 percent of the new supply, says Real Estate Consumer Outlook Survey by ANAROCK.

The quarter saw a meagre 3 percent increase in the overall fresh housing supply as against the preceding quarter. These new launches were largely dominated by the lower-budget segment (< Rs. 40 lakh) at nearly 42 percent of the total new supply. 33 percent launches were in the mid segment (Rs. 40-80 lakh) and the remaining 25 percent in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments, according to the report.

In terms of purchases, there was a slight increase of 9 percent during the third quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2018 across the top 7 cities of India. This indicates that even though home buyers’ sentiments are positive, many continue to wait and watch.

MMR saw the launch of approximately 19,850 units – a rise of 42 percent from the second quarter of 2018. Chennai saw new supply increasing to 4,850 units – a rise of 15 percent from the last quarter. Over 40 percent of the new supply was added to the lower-budget housing segment.

NCR contributed only 8 percent of the total new supply with 4,200 units. This marked a decline of 50 percent of units from the previous quarter. The drop in the third quarter of 2018 was because of developers’ focus on completing previously launched projects, as also the ongoing crisis of stalled or delayed projects in NCR. However, there may be new launches during the ongoing festive season.

Bengaluru added 7,175 units, a quarterly decrease of 18 percent. Interestingly, this is the only city which has the maximum supply of units (nearly 55 percent) in the mid segment (Rs. 40-80 lakh) other than lower-budget housing launches.

The survey confirms that nearly 61 percent prospective buyers are looking to buy their property within the next one year. Given this, the festive season may bring a boost to the real estate sector this year.

“Q3 2018 saw only a minimal increase in both new launches and absorption over the previous quarter,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

“However, there has been a 51 percent jump in new housing supply against Q3 2017. Purchases also rose by 15 percent this quarter as against Q3 2017. Buyers and developers alike are pinning their hopes on the ongoing festive season for better deals and faster deal velocity respectively. Lower-budget range housing continues to keep the momentum going. This segment saw a nearly 65 percent increase in supply in Q3 2018 as against the same period last year,” he adds.