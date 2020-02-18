App
Real Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Housing Scheme 2020: DDA to launch around 5,000 houses

Housing scheme to be launched between May and June this year; 1,000 luxury houses to be highlight of this year’s scheme

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to launch around 5,000 flats as a part of its Housing Scheme 2020 between May and June 2020, top DDA sources told Moneycontrol.

The highlight of this year’s scheme would be about 1,000 luxury houses in Dwarka.

As many as 60,000 houses are currently under construction by DDA in Delhi.

“Not all of them would be ready in the next few months. This year’s scheme may have about 5,000 houses. The exercise is still on. We are planning to offer a mix of categories – LIG, MIG and HIG. These houses are spread across Jasola, Dwarka and Narela. One block in Dwarka will have luxury penthouses,” said Tarun Kapoor, Vice-Chairman - DDA.

Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

He also clarified that DDA’s scheme would not be limited to constructing penthouses but units of all sizes. “DDA is constructing houses of all sizes. Majority of the under construction houses at this point in time is 60,000 – out of them almost 55,000 are 2 bhk or less. It’s only in Dwarka that the flats are of bigger sizes. The same colony would have units of all sizes,” he said.

Asked about the tepid response to the 2019 housing scheme under which many buyers had surrendered their flats located in the Narela area, he said that the main reason for this was the lack of proper transport and infrastructure in the area. “Our attempt would be to improve commute and other facilities in the area this time around,” he said.

Units that would be up for grabs this year would comprise about a 1,000 luxury flats, 14 penthouses, 170 super-HIG flats and around 900 HIG units. The two-tier pent houses located in Dwarka will have a terrace garden and four bedrooms.


First Published on Feb 18, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #DDA #DDA Housing Scheme 2020 #Housing #Real Estate

