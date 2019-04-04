App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Housing sales up 58% in January March on government sops: Anarock

Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed 33% increase in sales at 15,580 units and 5,400 units, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Housing sales rose 58 percent to 78,520 units in seven major cities during the first quarter of 2019 driven by positive market sentiment on various incentives offered by the government in the last few months, property consultant Anarock said.

Sales stood at 49,800 units during January-March 2018 in the seven cities -- National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

"While we anticipated a negative spillover impact of the NBFC crisis in the first quarter of 2019, housing sales and new supply assumed an upward trajectory," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

"The sector is currently riding on a new wave of optimism following the triple benefits it received from the government in the first three months of 2019. These sops have not only increased homebuyers' sentiment but will also boost the confidence of builders and long-term investors," he added.

related news

Anarock attributed the rise in demand to sops in the interim budget, GST rate cuts and lowering of home loan rates post RBI's February repo rate cut. In the interim budget, the government announced various incentives for purchase of second homes.

As per Anarock data, the MMR residential market saw maximum rise in sales of 95 percent to 24,010 units during January-March 2019 as against 12,300 units in the year-ago period.

Pune followed with 80 percent increase in housing sales at 12,340 units.

The NCR, one of the largest property markets in the country, saw 51 per cent increase to 13,740 units, while there was 42 per cent rise in sales at 3,430 units in Chennai.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed 33 percent increase in sales at 15,580 units and 5,400 units, respectively.

Kolkata clocked a modest 18 percent rise in sales at 4,020 units during the period under review.

Housing sales, which got severely affected in 2017 from the triple policy shocks of demonetisation, new realty law RERA and GST, have been gradually recovering since last one year.

"All in all, the realty sector looks all geared up in 2019. The slash in GST rates to 5 per cent for premium homes and 1 per cent for affordable homes without ITC (Input Tax Credit) gives the beleaguered sector the much-needed breathing room and will certainly help in maintaining forward momentum over the next three quarters of 2019," Anarock said.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #housing sales #India #Real Estate

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Doctor Can Abort Over 20-week Pregnancy to Save Woman's Life Without P ...

Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He S ...

Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Ex-president Zardari for Hiding Assets ...

11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honk ...

Locals to be Consulted on Development Projects in Tribal-Dominated Pal ...

Gujarat Congress MLA Resigns After Ticket Denial, Party Tries to 'Paci ...

Blank Trailer: Sunny Deol's Mystery Thriller is About Suicide Bombing ...

4 BSF Jawans Killed in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Scre ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Stay out, Noida village tells its BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.