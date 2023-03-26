 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Housing sales up 14% annually in Jan-Mar to 1.13 lakh units across top 7 cities: Anarock

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

According to the data compiled by Anarock, housing sales are estimated at 1,13,770 units in January-March, up 14 per cent from 99,550 units in the year-ago period across seven major cities.

Housing sales in India's top seven cities are estimated to rise 14 per cent during January-March to over 1.13 lakh units on strong demand despite increase in prices by 6-9 per cent, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock, which tracks the primary (fresh sales) residential market, said the "bull run" continued in the housing segment of Indian realty sector despite rise in interest rates on home loans, leading to highest quarterly sales in the last one decade.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune contributed 48 per cent to total sales.