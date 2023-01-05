Housing sales touch 2.15 lakh units in 2022 despite rising interest rates; buyers turn cautious in Q4

Despite rising interest rates and global headwinds impacting affordability, residential sales touched 215,000 units across the top seven cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, similar to sales of 216,762 in 2010. Sales in the fourth quarter stood at 54,000 units, according to JLL’s Residential Market Update – Q4 2022.

Quarterly sales numbers (October-December) improved 16% in Q4 2022 as compared to Q4 2021. However, sequentially, sales were down 5% as there was caution and delayed decision-making observed in the last month of the year by prospective homebuyers due to global headwinds and uncertainty in economic conditions. It is important to note that sales in the second half of the year (H2, 2022), accounted for 51% of overall sales in 2022, the report said.

The report said that rising interest rates and global headwinds are expected to further impact affordability in 2023. Price pressures and moderate income growth are further likely to create a temporary glitch for affordability. Sales momentum is likely to sustain in 2023 on expectations of moderating inflation supporting a reversal in repo rate hikes.

Compared to the yearly numbers, sales in 2022 increased 68 percent year on year (YoY), with more than 50,000 units sold in each of the four quarters of 2022.

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi account for lion’s share

Bengaluru and Mumbai jointly led annual sales in 2022 as they clocked more than 46,000 units (22% share each), followed by Delhi NCR with 38,000 units (18% share). It is interesting to note that Kolkata (14,619 units, 7% share), along with the two bigger markets of Mumbai and Bengaluru, witnessed the highest yearly growth in sales.

Mumbai includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane city, and Navi Mumbai. Data includes only apartments. Rowhouses, villas and plotted developments are excluded from our analysis “The high sales volumes in H2 2022 show that sales were still robust despite the recent challenges underlining the strength of the residential market in India and the increasing importance of home ownership post-pandemic. The Indian residential market is expected to sustain its growth momentum in 2023 while dealing with the challenges of global headwinds and higher interest rates. Moreover, the momentum inhibitor looks to be a temporary one as India has a resilient domestic economy and robust macroeconomic fundamentals,” said Siva Krishnan, Managing Director and Head, Residential Services, India, JLL. As is the case with yearly sales, Bengaluru and Mumbai jointly lead quarterly sales with a 21% share followed by Pune with an 18% share. Interestingly, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR have exhibited increased sales volumes in the second half of the year riding on quality launches in prime as well as emerging growth corridors. Premium segment gains momentum The robust sales witnessed in the residential market were seen across price segments — the affordable, mid, and premium segments. Almost half of the sales witnessed in 2022 came from apartments in the price bracket of up to Rs 75 lakh. Sales momentum also remained strong in the premium segment, as apartments with a Rs 1.5 crore-plus price tag had a 19 percent share in overall sales. There is rising demand for bigger homes with good amenities and support infrastructure. It is interesting to note that the share of the affordable segment in annual sales in 2022 has declined compared to the previous year. The share of apartments priced below Rs 50 lakh in total annual sales fell from 28% in 2021 to 22% in the current year. On the other hand, the share of the premium segment (priced above Rs 1.5 crore) has increased from 10% to 19%. Price increase The affordability synergy prevailing six months back has been facing some challenges. There has been a rise in residential prices across the top seven cities of India, in the range of 4-11% Y-o-Y. Alongside, home loan interest rates have moved up by around 200 bps in the last 7-8 months. The increase in prices is seen across the spectrum of projects that have high demand and less ready-to-move inventory. New phases of existing projects are also getting launched at higher prices. “While affordability is likely to be dented, job stability and economic growth will continue to provide the necessary impetus to homebuying activity. Also, it is expected that measures will be taken by various stakeholders to combat inflationary pressures. As developers are taking cognisance of buyers’ preferences and focusing on developing or launching projects that are more relevant and aligned with evolving customer requirements, the residential market is expected to carry forward the growth momentum witnessed in the past year,” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist, and Head, Research & REIS, India, JLL. Another 27,000 residential units in the plot and villa categories were sold in 2022 across the top seven cities. Most of the traction was witnessed in the southern cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Launches surge in 2022 Residential launches in 2022, at 247,000 units, are the highest in over a decade and next to the previous high of 281,000 units in 2010. Compared with the previous year, new launches in 2022 grew 81%. Most of the launches were in Mumbai (26%) followed by Hyderabad (22%). Bengaluru and Pune jointly had a share of 20%. More than 40% of the launches were in the 75 lakh-1.5 crore price bracket. Premium segment apartments in the above-Rs 1.50 crore price bracket saw a sizeable 21% share for the year.

Moneycontrol News

