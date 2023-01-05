 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Housing sales touch 2.15 lakh units in 2022 despite rising interest rates; buyers turn cautious in Q4

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Almost half of the sales in 2022 were for apartments priced up to Rs 75 lakh. Sales also remained strong in the premium segment, as apartments with a Rs 1.5 crore-plus price tag had a 19 percent share in overall sales.

Compared to the yearly numbers, sales in 2022 increased 68 percent year on year (YoY), with more than 50,000 units sold in each of the four quarters of 2022. (Representative Image)

Despite rising interest rates and global headwinds impacting affordability, residential sales touched 215,000 units across the top seven cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, similar to sales of 216,762 in 2010. Sales in the fourth quarter stood at 54,000 units, according to JLL’s Residential Market Update – Q4 2022.

Quarterly sales numbers (October-December) improved 16% in Q4 2022 as compared to Q4 2021. However, sequentially, sales were down 5% as there was caution and delayed decision-making observed in the last month of the year by prospective homebuyers due to global headwinds and uncertainty in economic conditions. It is important to note that sales in the second half of the year (H2, 2022), accounted for 51% of overall sales in 2022, the report said.

The report said that rising interest rates and global headwinds are expected to further impact affordability in 2023. Price pressures and moderate income growth are further likely to create a temporary glitch for affordability. Sales momentum is likely to sustain in 2023 on expectations of moderating inflation supporting a reversal in repo rate hikes.

Compared to the yearly numbers, sales in 2022 increased 68 percent year on year (YoY), with more than 50,000 units sold in each of the four quarters of 2022.

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi account for lion’s share

Bengaluru and Mumbai jointly led annual sales in 2022 as they clocked more than 46,000 units (22% share each), followed by Delhi NCR with 38,000 units (18% share). It is interesting to note that Kolkata (14,619 units, 7% share), along with the two bigger markets of Mumbai and Bengaluru, witnessed the highest yearly growth in sales.