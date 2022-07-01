Housing sales moderate by 15% in Q2 2022; new launches reduce in some cities

In a major fallout of increased property prices and lending rate hikes, the top seven cities saw housing sales moderate by 15% – from approximately 99,550 units in Q1 2022 to approximately 84,930 units in Q2 2022, according to ANAROCK Research data.

MMR recorded the highest sales of approximately 25,785 units in Q2 2022, followed by NCR with approximately 15,340 units. With approximately 25,785 units sold in Q2 2022, the city witnessed a quarterly decline of 11%, it said.

NCR recorded the second-highest sales of approximately 15,340 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of 19% over the previous quarter. Pune saw approximately 12,500 units sold in Q2 2022 - a decline of 11% over Q1 2022. Bengaluru saw approximately 11,505 units sold in Q2 2022 - a quarterly decrease of 14%, it said.

Some cities saw reduced launches

Developers restricted new supply to approximately 82,150 units in Q2 2022 against 89,150 units in Q1 2022 - a decline of 8% in the period. MMR and Pune were the only markets to see new launches increase by 26% and 14% q-o-q, respectively. The remaining top 5 cities saw reduced new launches.

MMR saw approximately 29,730 units added in Q2 2022, while Pune added approximately 16,560 units. NCR saw a massive 56% drop in new supply – from 9,300 units in Q1 2021 to approximately 4,070 units in Q2 2022.

Approximately 29,730 units were launched in MMR – an increase of approximately 26% from Q1 2022. Over 66% of the new supply was added in the Rs 40 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore budget segment.

Pune added approximately 16,560 units in Q2 2022, a q-o-q increase of 14% over the previous quarter. Over 73% of the new supply was added in the sub-Rs 80 lakh budget segment.

Bengaluru added approximately 12,510 units in Q2 2022, a marginal quarterly decline of 5%. Approximately 74% of the new supply was in the mid and upper mid-segment (Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore).

NCR saw a significant decrease of 56% in new launches during this versus the previous quarter, with approximately 4,070 units launched in Q2 2022, the research data said.

Available Inventory Available inventory remained more or less stable at 6.25 lakh units in Q2 2022 (against 6.28 lakh units in Q1 2022) due to low quarterly sales. Annually, however, accumulated inventory declined by 4% across the top 7 cities.

Price Movements

Residential property prices across the top 7 cities saw a quarterly increase of 2-3% in Q2 2022. Annually, prices have risen by between 4 and 7%, primarily due to increased input costs and good demand post-Covid-19.

“Inflationary pressures on input costs compelled developers to increase property prices in the past few months, and RBI unleashed two rate hikes that swelled up home loan interest rates. These two factors combined to hike the overall property acquisition cost for homebuyers, leading to a dip in housing sales,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

“As for the declining new launches, developers would have held back fresh supply while they sought clarity on the unfolding market sentiments amid increased housing purchase costs," he added.