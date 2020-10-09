Stamp duty cut boosts housing sales in Mumbai, touches 86% of pre-COVID levels

The Maharashtra’s government’s much-needed push to the real estate sector in the form of reduced stamp duty is now showing results. Housing sales are at 86 percent of their pre-COVID levels in Mumbai boosted by the recent stamp duty reduction. This is in addition to discounts offered by developers, and a pandemic-driven craving to own a home that is lockdown proof and work-from-home ready, a report by CRE Matrix has said.

The number of residential sales that were registered touched 3,600 in September 2020. The sales number was at 173 in May after the registration offices reopened on May 18. As many as 1,327 sales were recorded by the registration office in June, 1,789 sales in July, and 1,133 sales in August 2020, the report by the real estate analytics firm focused on Indian markets said.

During the festive season in October 2019, the registered sales numbers stood at 3,966 and at 3,810 in November 2019.

“The bump up in the sales numbers after the lockdown was largely due to the massive stamp duty cut from 5 percent to 2 percent. Several units that were sold before COVID-19 were registered only in September. The trend is likely to continue in the next two months and the number may touch 4,500 in December on the back of discounts, offers, and schemes by developers to push sales,” Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix told Moneycontrol.

The report also notes a reversal in trend with regard to primary and secondary sales. Mumbai City has always witnessed two-third sales in the secondary segment. However, in September 2020, developers have sold primary units on the back on rational discounting and buyers’ preferences due to which two-third sales have been attributed to primary housing instead of secondary sales, the report said.

As far as the popularity of housing formats that received the maximum traction is concerned, the majority of residential sales in Mumbai were for units in the price band of Rs 50 lakh (primarily 1BHK units). These accounted for almost 31 percent followed by units up to Rs 1 crore (28 percent) and units up to Rs 2 crore (22 percent).

Housing units in the price range of Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore saw 9 percent sales and those in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore saw 6 percent sales. Houses above Rs 5 crore saw a minuscule 4 percent sales, the report said.

To boost the stagnant real estate market hit by COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on August 26 decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020.