 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Housing sales in Gurugram jump over 3-fold to 24,482 units during Jan-Sep

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Housing sales in Gurugram stood at 7,725 units in the year-ago period.

Representative image

New Delhi, Nov 27 Housing sales in Gurugram jumped more than three-fold on an annual basis to 24,482 units during January-September this year on higher demand for residential properties across all price categories — affordable, mid-income and luxury, according to Anarock.

Housing sales in Gurugram stood at 7,725 units in the year-ago period.

Noida saw a 52 per cent increase in sales to 5,040 units in the first nine months of this year compared to 3,315 units in the corresponding period of the previous year, as per data compiled by Mumbai-headquartered property consultant Anarock.

Sales in Greater Noida rose 46 per cent to 8,651 units during January-September 2022 from 5,925 units earlier.

Ghaziabad witnessed a 54 per cent rise in housing sales to 5,395 units from 3,510 units in the corresponding period of 2021. Sales in Faridabad jumped nearly three-fold to 2,890 units from 1,018 units.

Overall, Anarock data showed that sales in the Delhi-NCR market more than doubled to 49,138 units during January-September from 22,478 units in the year-ago period. Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are in Uttar Pradesh, while Gurugram and Faridabad are part of Haryana.