Housing sales demand rises 78% in December quarter on pent-up demand: Report

Total sales of home units in top seven cities across the country increased by 78 percent in Q4 2020 to 110,811 units versus 62,197 units in Q3 2020 on the back of pent-up demand and increased sales during the festive season. Sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the same quarter in 2019 also increased by 25 percent, a report by PropEquity, a real estate data, research and analytics firm said.

The National Capital Region (NCR) was the only region where the sales decreased by 32 percent while other cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, MMR and Pune saw sales going up by 46 percent, 52 percent, 74 percent, 41 percent, 130 percent and 120 percent, respectively on Q-o-Q comparison, the report said.

New launches witnessed a decline of 28 percent to 4,553 units from 6,297 units and the absorption decreased by 32 percent to 7,211 units from 11,840 units in Delhi-NCR, the report said.

The Delhi-NCR market saw 32 per cent fall in sales to 29,640 units last year from 44,894 units in 2019, while demand in Pune was 17 per cent lower at 62,043 units in 2020 as compared to 74,791 units in the previous year. But the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed 3 per cent rise in sales to 1,11,256 units in 2020 from 1,07,562 units in the previous year.

Also, new launches rose by 56 percent during the same period to 62,891 units from 40,275 units as market sentiment increased with COVID cases falling rapidly across India and recoveries growing at rapid pace.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In Bengaluru, new launches witnessed an increase of 56 percent to 8,100 units from 5,178 units and the absorption Increased by 46 percent to 11,265 units from 7,690 units.

In Chennai, new launches witnessed an increase of 77 percent to 2,960 units from 1674 units and the absorption increased by 52 percent to 4,146 units from 2,721 units.

In MMR, new launches witnessed an Increase of 174 percent to 25,748 units from 9,381 units and the absorption increased by 130 percent to 48,567 units from 21,093 units.

Data comparison has been made sequentially due to national level impact of the COVID spread.

Residential real estate in India continues to be an end user driven market as ready to move-in or nearing completion properties are being preferred. Developers with excellent track records in terms of quality and execution continued to witness solid sales numbers across projects.

“Housing market has definitely improved and we are witnessing green shoots of recovery as evident from the latest Q4 report. As India embarks on its COVID vaccination drive, we believe it will further cement strong recoveries in the sector. We expect Indian govt. to announce positive budgetary measures for Indian real estate in the forthcoming budget,” said Samir Jasuja, MD & Founder – PropEquity.

“We have been witnessing home sales improving steadily over the last 4-5 months with most of the locations experiencing sales numbers driven by end users. Projects have now also started to witness price increases as demand for good projects, especially in the luxury and premium housing projects, is exceeding supply. We expect 2021 to provide the right platform for housing sector in India as many of the buyers who were fence sitting in 2020 would eventually finalize their buying decisions now,” said Ankush Kaul, President (Sales & Marketing) - Ambience Group.

PropEquity, owned by PE Analytics, covers over 1,18,010 projects of 34,217 developers across over 44 cities in India.

A recent report by Anarock had said that housing sales fell 47 percent in 2020 across seven cities to 1.38 lakh units from 2.61 lakh units in 2019.

PropTiger had also reported a 47 percent decline in housing sales across eight top cities to 1,82,639 units in 2020 from 3,47,586 units in the previous year.

Knight Frank India had said sales fell 37 percent to 1,54,534 units in 2020 across eight major cities as compared with 2,45,861 units in the last year.