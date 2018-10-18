Housing prices up 5.3% during April-June quarter in 10 major cities: RBI

Housing prices rose by an average 5.3 percent during April-June quarter of this fiscal in ten major cities as compared to the year-ago period, according to RBI data. The average rates appreciated by 2.5 percent in these 10 major cities when compared to the previous quarter.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 17 released the quarterly house price index (HPI) for the first quarter of 2018-19, based on transactions data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur and Kochi.

"On a year-on-year basis, the all-India HPI recorded a growth of 5.3 percent in Q1:2018-19 as against 6.7 percent in the previous quarter and 8.7 percent a year ago," RBI said in a statement.

Except Delhi, all other cities recorded a rise in housing price on an annual basis, it added.

"The All-India HPI recorded a sequential increase of 2.5 percent in Q1:2018-19 over Q4:2017-18," RBI said. Delhi recorded the highest rise of 5.3 percent and Kanpur recording the maximum contraction of (-) 2.4 percent.