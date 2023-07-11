Housing prices have increased by 6 percent in major cities: Report

Demand and limited supply in the market have contributed to the momentum in prices

The residential property market witnessed an average year-on-year price appreciation of 6 percent during the April-June period of this year, as per data shared by PropTiger.com, an online real estate brokerage company. The increase in housing prices can be attributed to strong demand.

The recently released PropTiger report, titled 'Real Insight Residential – April-June 2023', has shown that the weighted average price of residential properties across eight major Indian cities reached Rs 7,000 to 7,200 per square foot during the April-June period. This is a 6 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The markets covered in the report include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-National Capital Region, and Pune.

During the April-June period, housing sales across the eight major cities recorded an 8 percent annual increase to 80,250 units. The growth in sales can be attributed to increased demand, especially in Mumbai and Pune. In the same period last year (April-June 2022), sales stood at 74,320 units in the primary residential markets of the top eight cities.

According to the data, Ahmedabad experienced a 7 percent year-on-year increase in prices during the second quarter of 2023, reaching Rs 3,700-3,900 per square foot. Bengaluru witnessed a 9 percent increase, with prices averaging at Rs 6,300-6,500 per square foot. Delhi-NCR observed 6 percent growth to Rs 4,800-5,000 per square foot. Meanwhile, Gurugram, in the National Capital Region, saw a 12 percent appreciation, with prices reaching Rs 7,000-7,200 per square foot, while Noida, also in the NCR, experienced an 8 percent rise to Rs 5,600-5,800 per square foot.

In Mumbai and Pune, both key property markets in Maharashtra, housing prices increased by 3 percent each. Mumbai's weighted average price stood at Rs 10,100-10,300 per square foot, while Pune’s rates were at Rs 5,600-5,800 per square foot.

"Housing prices have been climbing in major Indian cities in the post-COVID years. While this upward trend in capital values is attracting investors to India's key real estate markets, the increase in new supply is helping to moderate price increases," said Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, REA India, and Business Head at PropTiger.com.

“We are witnessing a surge in demand from business and large companies in Gurugram. The city continues to dominate in terms of Grade A commercial development, solidifying its position as a top choice for business,” said Ankita Sood, Head of Research, REA India. “As a ripple effect, the Gurugram property market has seen good traction for both luxury and mid-segment housing. Gurugram saw a YoY weighted average property price increase of 12 percent in Q2 2023, surpassing Bengaluru (9 percent) and Noida (8 percent).”

“The limited supply has also contributed to the momentum in prices,” she added.

"Despite both an appreciation in prices and a rise in mortgage rates, housing demand has remained strong. Going forward, with interest rates on home loans likely to remain stable or even soften in the coming months, we expect housing demand to rise. We strongly believe that the housing market is in the midst of a cyclical upturn,” said Wadhawan.

PropTiger.com is a part of REA India, which also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com.