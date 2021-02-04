Housing ministry, Zomato partner to take street food vendors’ businesses online

After tying up with Swiggy last year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has now entered into a memorandum of understanding with Zomato to empower street food vendors with digital technology and facilitate greater income-earning opportunities for them on the food-tech platform.

As part of Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNibhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, the ministry has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Zomato, the online platform for ordering and delivery of food in India, to onboard street food vendors on its food-tech platform, a ministry statement said.

This will give street food vendors online access to thousands of consumers and help them grow their businesses. MoHUA has also launched the mobile application for PMSVANidhi se Samriddhi- Socio-economic profiling of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and their families to link them to various central government schemes.

Under the MoU, MoHUA and Zomato will initially run a pilot programme by on-boarding 300 vendors across six cities – Bhopal, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur and Vadodara. The street vendors will be helped with PAN and FSSAI registration, training on technology/ partner app usage, menu digitisation and pricing, hygiene and packaging best practices.

The MoU with Zomato was exchanged between Sanjay Kumar, joint secretary, MoHUA, and Mohit Sardana, chief operating officer, Zomato, in the presence of Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, MoHUA, and officials of Zomato and ministry.

State mission directors of DAY-NULM from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab and municipal commissioners of Bhopal, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Vadodra also participated in the ceremony through video conferencing facility.

COVID-19 pandemic has restricted consumers from stepping out and forced them to follow physical distancing norms. In the given scenario it is important to connect street food vendors with technology-enabled platforms to help them grow their business, thus helping them gain financially, the ministry statement said.

MoHUA entered into an MoU with Swiggy on October 5, 2020, and it is now joining hands with Zomato to empower street food vendors with digital technology and facilitate greater income-earning opportunities by being present on popular food-tech platforms.

The ministry has coordinated with the key stakeholders including municipal corporations, FSSAI, Zomato and GST officials to ensure that street food vendors are facilitated in completing the necessary prerequisites for this initiative.

A mobile application under 'PMSVANidhi se Samriddhi' was launched to assist city officials to conduct door-to-door data collection. MoHUA launched the programme PMSVANidhi se Samriddhi — socio-economic profiling of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and their families in 125 select cities, on January 4, 2021, as an additional component of PMSVANidhi Scheme.

This mobile application is available on Google Play store. The application will enable ULB field functionaries to conduct the socio-economic profiling activity even without any internet connection. Quality Council of India - implementing partner for this programme, partnered with MoHUA to develop this mobile application.

The programme aims to map the socio- economic profile of the PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and their families, assess their potential eligibility for various Central welfare schemes and facilitate the linkages to these schemes, for their holistic development and socio-economic upliftment.

As on February 4, 2021, data collection of over 95,000 PMSVANidhi beneficiaries along with their 50,000 family members is done. The first batch of camps is ongoing in the select cities (February 1-6, 2021) to facilitate linkages of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and their families to eligible central schemes.

The ministry has been implementing PM SVANidhi Scheme since June 1, 2020, for providing affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This scheme targets to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors who had been vending on or before March 24, 2020, in urban areas, including surrounding peri-urban/ rural areas.

As on February 4, 2020, over 36.40 lakh loan applications have been received under the PM SVANidhi Scheme. Out of these, over 18.80 lakh loans have been sanctioned and over 14.04 lakh loans are disbursed.