Housing ministry should ensure non-dilution of real estate regulation law: Central Advisory Council

(Representative image)

The Central Advisory Council has said that the housing and urban affairs ministry is the custodian of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and should ensure non-dilution of RERA's provisions.

It has also decided to constitute a committee to examine all issues related to legacy stalled projects and suggest ways to complete them in a time bound manner, according to the minutes of the Council’s last meeting on April 12 .

The Council agreed to hold a RERA conclave with all stakeholders to deliberate on all key issues.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on April 12 had said that there should be no dilution of the provisions of RERA by states.

“No dilution is a norm. Those who have diluted will have to justify why they have diluted. And we will not bring the whole template down just because you have diluted it,” he had said at a third meeting of the Central Advisory Council constituted under RERA.

The Council decided that the annual report providing basic details of projects and builders, etc. may be furnished by regulatory authorities.

It decided that a committee may be formed, comprising government representatives, homebuyers and builders to take up the issue of implementation of RERA in West Bengal and Telangana, according to the minutes of the meeting.

A committee (comprising representative of homebuyers and developers) may examine different cases for which orders passed by regulatory authorities have not been complied with and thereafter the states may be requested to give inputs in this regard, it decided.

The Council observed that the builder needs to be responsible for certification of structural audit of its building as the homebuyers need a sense of confidence. The developers' associations were advised to deliberate in the context of voluntary certification/rating of builders, which will be helpful for the homebuyers.

A smaller group under secretary of the housing ministry shall meet once in six months and a regular meeting of Council will be conducted once a year to discuss the progress.

The Council also welcomed the suggestion to include provisions for safety of construction workers under RERA.

It agreed to hold a RERA conclave with all stakeholders to deliberate on all key issues. An annual report providing basic details of projects and builders, etc. may be furnished by regulatory authorities, it decided.

A letter may be sent to all the States in context of 'One Nation One Licence' for real estate agents for working out the modalities for the same, it decided.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court has set the May 15 timeline for Centre and states to submit the details of both the Builder Buyer Agreement and the rules framed by them are in accordance with the central RERA rules.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes