 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Housing ministry sets up committee to look at ways to complete stalled real estate projects 

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

The 14-member committee made up of Central and state representatives shall submit a report within six months from the date of its first meeting. 

The housing ministry has notified the formation of the committee almost a year after the Central Advisory Council (CAC) headed by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri decided to set up the committee.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has set up a committee headed by Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog and India’s G20 Sherpa during its presidency of the group this year, to look into issues related to completing stalled housing projects.

The panel has been tasked with suggesting ways to complete and hand over the projects to homebuyers in a “time-bound manner,” people aware of the development said.

The ministry has notified the formation of the committee almost a year after the Central Advisory Council (CAC) headed by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri decided to set up the committee.

A meeting held on April 12, 2022, had decided that a committee would be formed to look into various aspects of the stalled legacy projects and propose a future course of action to ensure that buyers receive their homes.