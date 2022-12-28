 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Housing ministry releases City Finance Rankings, launches City Beauty Competition

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

The City Finance Rankings aim at evaluating, recognising, and rewarding urban local bodies on the basis of their strengths across key financial parameters, while the City Beauty Competition aims at encouraging cities and wards in India to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, on December 28, released draft guidelines for a new ranking system of cities based on their financial performance. The move is aimed at evaluating, recognising, and rewarding urban local bodies (ULBs) on the basis of their strengths across three financial parameters ― resource mobilisation, expenditure performance, and fiscal governance systems, besides their beautification.

The cities have until January 15 to submit their comments before the guidelines are finalised and issued by January 30.

The city finance rankings will evaluate and assess each participating ULB on 15 indicators and metrics across three key municipal finance criteria, which, put together, will help identify the most financially sustainable and accountable cities.

"India has embarked on the most ambitious plan for urban rejuvenation undertaken anywhere in the world. A healthy sense of competition gives the best-performing cities a sense of pride," the minister said at the launch event.

Puri said that the thought came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met the chief secretaries of all the states in June this year and outlined the vision of a pan India ranking of cities to foster healthy competition among municipal bodies in the area of finance.

Growing realisation among local bodies that healthy finances and transparent procedures can push up the value of land, is the beauty of this venture, he said.