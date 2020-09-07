Housing minister, Kerala CM inaugurate Thykoodam-Pettah stretch of Kochi Metro

Even as metro networks across the country resumed operations on September 7 after five months, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly finished Thykoodam-Pettah metro corridor in Kerala.

The inauguration of the Thykoodam-Aluva stretch of the Kochi Metro (KMRL) marked the completion of the first phase of the network in the coastal city at a cost of Rs 6,218 crore.

Both the Union minister and the chief minister presided over the function held on a virtual platform.

Though the stretch was completed in March this year, the COVID-19 pandemic and following lockdowns delayed its operationalisation, the chief minister said.

In his address, Puri said Kerala’s metro phase 1 has been completed with the commissioning of the Thykoodam-Pettah stretch at a cost of ₹6,218 crores.

He said the proposal for Phase-2 of the Kochi Metro is under active consideration and would be approved soon.

"It is our expectation that we will be able to have the approval for this conveyed very soon," he said.

Stating that the commencement of work on the Kochi Metro project marked an important milestone in the development of Greater Cochin region, Vijayan in his inaugural address said with the inauguration of 1.33 km new stretch, the metro here would be declaring completion of its Phase 1, covering a total length of 25.2 km.

With the commissioning of Pettah-Thykoodam stretch, the Kochi Metro should be able to increase ridership to over one lakh per day.

KMRL is all set to implement Kochi Water Metro Project at the cost of Rs 747 crore with the financial assistance of German Bank, KFW. Kochi is the first city in the country wherein water transport has been integrated as a feeder service to the metro.

KMRL has dedicated walls of the stations to the fishermen community who saved thousands during the 2018 Kerala floods. KMRL has engaged persons from the LGBT community in its operations, thus becoming the first organisation to appoint transgender persons in the country.

The Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system is a critical core component of any metro system. KMRL has developed a unique PPP model where in the capital investment as well as the maintenance cost is taken care by a bank and in return the bank is permitted to have a co-branded card for Kochi Metro System.

Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) had approved the opening of Pettah metro station back in May,2020. KMRL had completed the works of Pettah station way back in March itself but the commissioning was delayed due to the COVID19 pandemic.