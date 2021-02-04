MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Housing minister Hardeep Puri performs ground-breaking ceremony of redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue

The government plans to hold the Republic Day parade in 2022 on the newly-redeveloped Rajpath, a project being executed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Vandana Ramnani

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri on February 4 performed the ground-breaking ceremony or bhoomi pujan for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue.

Other officials present on the occasion included Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, DG, CPWD, and senior officers of the ministry. The ceremony was performed at India Gate in the Capital.

The government had approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crore on November 10, 2020. Requisite permissions from Delhi Urban Arts Commission, Heritage Conservation Committee, Central Vista Committee, local body have been obtained.

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted to carry out the work. Phase-I work of development has been awarded by CPWD to construction company Shapoorji Pallonji Company (Pvt) Limited at a cost of Rs 477 crore through competitive bidding on January 8, 2021, and work will start on February 4, the ministry said.

In January, Puri had said that the Republic Day parade in 2022 will be held at the new central avenue. “Work on the redevelopment of Rajpath will start soon after this year's Republic Day parade. The work is expected to be completed in the next 10 months and the 2022 Republic Day parade will be held on a redeveloped Rajpath,” Puri had said.

Close

Related stories

Infrastructure firm Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rajpath redevelopment project quoting Rs 477.08 crore, which is 4.99 percent less than the estimated cost.

The Rajpath redevelopment project includes large scale stone work, construction of underpasses, underground amenities blocks and horticulture work, the official said.

In September last year, Tata Projects Limited had won the tender for the construction of the new Parliament building.

On January 5, the Supreme Court gave the green signal to the Central Vista revamp project, holding there was “no infirmity” in the grant of environment clearance and permissions for change of land use.

Announced in September 2019, the Central Vista revamp envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 Members of Parliament (MPs), which is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.
Vandana Ramnani
TAGS: #central vista #ground breaking #Real Estate
first published: Feb 4, 2021 07:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.