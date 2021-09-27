Housing Minister Hardeep Puri launches seventh edition of Swachh Survekshan 2022

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on September 27 launched the Swachh Survekshan 2022, the seventh edition of the annual cleanliness survey in the urban areas, under which district rankings have been introduced for the first time. The voice of senior citizens and young adults will also be given priority.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the catalyst for converting the vision of Mahatma Gandhi into reality by leading from the front and converting it into a peoples' movement. The road to success was not easy but today we have not only achieved ODF but also succeeded in solid waste management," said Puri.

He said that crores of Indian citizens are associated with the movement and it is gaining from strength to strength, adding that SBM 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1.

This year’s survey has been designed with People First as its driving philosophy and is curated towards capturing the initiatives of cities for the overall welfare and well-being of frontline sanitation workers.

The survey, flavoured with the Azaadi@75 spirit, will also give priority to the voices of senior citizens and young adults alike and reinforce their participation towards upholding the cleanliness of urban India, the housing and urban affairs ministry statement said.

This year's survey will create a level playing field for smaller cities by introducing two population categories -- under 15,000 and between 15,000-25,000, the ministry said in a statement.

The scope of the survey has been expanded to now cover 100 percent wards for sampling as compared to 40 percent in previous years, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that in order to seamlessly carry out this ambitious exercise, Swachh Survekshan 2022 will see more than twice the number of assessors deployed last year for on-field assessment.

"In keeping with the PM's vision of a digital India, the upcoming edition of Survekshan shall usher in improved technological interventions such as digital tracking of documents, geo-tagging of sanitation and waste management of facilities for better efficiency, and QR code-based citizens' feedback for increased people outreach,” the ministry said.

Campaigns such as ‘Kachra Alag Karo’ is aimed at reinforcing the practice of source segregation which is the cornerstone of effective waste management. In keeping with the theme of ‘Waste to Wealth’, citizen-driven exhibitions will be organized across cities.

The week will also see Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and communities recognise and felicitate citizen leaders, waste entrepreneurs, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), etc. for driving Swachhata in their surroundings, the ministry said.

The Mission is also committed to continuously engage with citizens to improve the quality of public sanitation infrastructure and services. To this end, the ‘Sarvajanik Shauchalay Safai Jan Bhagidari Utsav’ will be facilitated to assess the quality of community and public toilets and capture citizen feedback for process improvement in future, it said.

Introduced by MoHUA in 2016 to rank cities on cleanliness parameters in 73 cities, Swachh Survekshan today has become the largest urban cleanliness survey covering over 4,000 ULBs. The last edition of the survey SS 2021 was conducted in record time despite the on-ground challenges posed by the pandemic and received over 5 crore.

Along with SS 2022’s launch, MoHUA also released a coffee table book titled ‘A Change of Heart’ that features inspirational stories of individuals and communities. A short film, ‘Swachhata Se Samriddhi’ that showcases the milestones of the last seven years in the Swachhata journey was also released on the occasion.

Along with SS 2022, MoHUA also flagged off the field assessments for the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge launched a year ago.

The revamped version of the Swachhata App, the digital sanitation grievance redressal platform by MoHUA introduced in 2016, was also launched.

This new version will take citizen engagement to the next level by enabling people to identify yellow (public urination) spots, search for and rate the service levels in public toilets and validate their city’s progress in reducing garbage vulnerable points and access to public sanitation facilities, the statement said.

"Through these multi-faceted initiatives, the SS 2022 framework will propel the mission towards a circular economy approach through optimum resource recovery," it stated.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that the Swachh Bharat Mission got people's support and created awareness among them. The cleanliness brought about by the mission helped the country face the pandemic successfully, he said.