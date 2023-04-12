 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Housing Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurates redeveloped govt residential colonies, new office complex

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

The office complex will accommodate ministries being moved out due to Central Vista revamp

Hardeep Singh Puri said CPWD had used features like 100 percent solar power generation, energy-efficient fittings, waste treated water, and rainwater harvesting in all these three projects.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 12 inaugurated the redeveloped general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) at Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar as also an office complex at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi. The new office complex will accommodate government ministries being moved out due to the Central Vista redevelopment.

“The availability of these two complexes will not only meet the accommodation needs of the central government employees but will also help in the commuting and government work of all concerned,” said Puri.

Addressing those present at the event, the minister said the newly redeveloped General Pool Residential Accommodation at Mohammadpur has 708 Quarters (380 Type II and 328 Type III) and it has been completed with 25 percent saving against the sanctioned cost of Rs 362 crore.

GPRA at Thyagraj Nagar has 703 quarters (371 Type-II, 287 Type-III and 45 Type-IV) and has been completed with 30 percent saving against the sanctioned cost of Rs 392 crore, he noted.