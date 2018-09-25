Housing for All by 2022 to attract $1.3 trillion into residential by 2025: Report

India needs investments to the tune of USD 4 trillion over the next 5-6 years to fulfill the government’s various schemes. The Housing for All by 2022 initiative alone is likely to bring USD 1.3 trillion investments into the residential sector by 2025, as per data shared by ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Also, while the top real estate deals in the first half of 2018 alone were worth over USD 1.5 billion, the market size of Indian real estate sector is expected to touch USD 180 billion by 2020 and is poised to grow at the rate of 30 percent over the next decade, it says.

Also, the first REIT listing will be a sure-fire draw for liquidity infusions into office assets, it says.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the number of Indians living in urban areas is slated to increase from 434 million in 2015 to 600 million by 2031. The housing sector alone is expected to contribute around 11 percent to India’s GDP by 2020.

All this is largely due to the fact that a new regulatory environment is being created with the implementation of several disruptive policies such as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), Goods and Services Tax (GST), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), among others. These policies are bringing in higher levels of transparency and accountability, financial discipline, focus and efficiency into the industry.

As for PE investments in Indian real estate, the first quarter numbers of 2018 looked positive with the overall PE funding increasing by 15-17% since a year ago. However, the steady fall in appreciation and persistent gloom in the residential property market caused PE investors to shift their focus towards other asset classes, it says.

“Overall, it has been a rather messy maturing process for the Indian real estate, but it is largely so because there are decades of incredibly messy business practices to be cleaned. Judging by the levels of pain and consolidation the process has induced in the sector, it is doubtlessly effective - and we may yet see 'Acche Din' in the Indian real estate sector,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Commercial office real estate is also drawing maximum investments. Driven by rapid employment generation and the near possibility of the first REIT listings, Grade A office projects, IT parks and even logistics centers are currently yielding the levels of returns on investment that previously made the residential asset class so attractive to investors, according to data by ANAROCK.

Major consolidation by way of mergers and acquisitions has also become a prominent trend in the Indian real estate sector. Some of the top deals in H1 2018 alone are worth over USD 1.5 billion comprising of investors like Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan, Ascendas, GIC and India-based HDFC venture, it says.

Office real estate attracted considerable private equity investments in 2017 and this trend continues in 2018. India's first REIT listing is expected to get commercial property players to deploy more bandwidth and resources into the commercial property asset class.