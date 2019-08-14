App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Housing finance companies to be treated as NBFCs; comes under RBI regulation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget 2019-20 speech in early July had announced that the National Housing Bank (NHB) will not remain as the regulator for the HFCs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank on August 13 said housing finance companies (HFCs) will be treated as one of the categories of NBFCs for regulatory purposes and it will come under its direct oversight.

The Finance (No 2) Act, 2019 (23 of 2019) has amended the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, conferring certain powers for regulation of Housing Finance Companies (HFC) with Reserve Bank of India, it said in a release.

The RBI direction comes after notification issued by the central government, it added.

Close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget 2019-20 speech in early July had announced that the National Housing Bank (NHB) will not remain as the regulator for the HFCs.

related news

"HFCs will henceforth be treated as one of the categories of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) for regulatory purposes. Reserve Bank will carry out a review of the extant regulatory framework applicable to the HFCs and come out with revised regulations in due course," the apex bank said in the release.

In the meantime, HFCs shall continue to comply with the directions and instructions issued by the National Housing Bank (NHB) till the Reserve Bank issues a revised framework, it added.

"NHB will continue to carry out supervision of HFCs and HFCs will continue to submit various returns to NHB as hitherto. The grievance redressal mechanism with regard to HFCs will also continue to be with the NHB," the RBI said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Budget 2019 #India #RBI #Real Estate

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.