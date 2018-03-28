Housing credit growth picks up to 17% on the back of improved sales, RERA & GST: Report

The total housing credit growth picked up to 17 percent for the 12 months that ended December 2017 and stood at Rs 15.9 lakh crore as against 16 percent for the 12 months ended December 2016, owing to a lower base effect, some recovery in the real estate market and improvement in sales velocity owing to impact of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), as per a report by ICRA.

Housing credit growth is likely to pick up further, supported by the improvement in primary sales, and on the back of affordable housing segment. ICRA expects banks’ housing credit growth to pick up to 16 percent to 18 percent and that of the housing finance companies at 20 to 23 percent, leading to an overall market growth of 18-20 per cent in the financial year 2019, said the report on Housing Finance Companies (HFCs).

The HFCs operating in the affordable housing space reported a total outstanding portfolio of Rs 1.4 lakh crore as on December 31, 2017 and this segment continued to grow at a faster pace of 23 percent year-on-year.

Their growth was supported by a gradual increase in activity in the affordable housing segment and the improved borrower affordability supported by lower interest rates and capital subsidy through the credit-linked subsidy scheme. The higher growth potential in this segment has resulted in an increase in new entrants. While the potential for growth in this segment remains good, ICRA notes that the increasing competition has led to a significant reduction in incremental lending spreads.

While home loans continue to report stable performance with gross NPA of 0.6 percent as on December 31, 2017, the asset quality of their non-housing loan portfolios deteriorated in 9M FY2018 with gross NPAs increasing from 1.4 percent as on March 31, 2017 to 2.3 percent as on December 31, 2017, leading to an increase in the overall gross NPA from 0.8 percent as on March 31, 2017 to 1.3 percent as on December 31, 2017. Deterioration in the asset quality indicators of some players in the affordable housing segment was also witnessed owing to the seasoning of the portfolio as well as some impact of the GST on the cash flows of borrowers.

“Owing to an increase in the share of riskier sub-segments like non-housing loans, self-employed and affordable housing in the overall portfolio, ICRA expects HFCs’ gross NPAs to be slightly higher at 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent for FY2019. However, a loss-given default could be lower, given the borrowers’ own equity in the properties and the large proportion of properties financed for self-occupation, especially in the affordable segment,” Supreeta Nijjar, Vice President and Sector Head Financial Sector Ratings ICRA, said.