Housing.com launches legal assistance services for homebuyers

The real estate portal has tied up with online legal assistance startups such as LegalKart, Lawrato, Vidhikarya and Vakil Search for the service, which will assist buyers or investors in their property buying journey.

Moneycontrol News

Real estate portal Housing.com has launched legal assistance services for its customers for which it has tied up with online legal assistance startups such as LegalKart, Lawrato, Vidhikarya and Vakil Search.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company would now offer its users legal advice and assistance from among the country’s top-rated legal experts though its Housing Edge platform. These services would also be available to customers who are using services of PropTiger.com or Makaan.com, the other two brands that REA India owns along with Housing.com.

These legal assistance startups will assist buyers or investors in their property buying journey.

Consumer surveys have shown that this is a major pain point for consumers and this offering will go a long way in addressing that need, the company said in a statement.

“Besides requiring a substantial financial outlay, property purchases could also involve legal complexities that need to be handled with the help of an expert. This can be extremely overwhelming for homebuyers, who may not be completely familiar with the multiple legal and financial procedures involved in property purchases. The decision to launch our new service has been made by the company to address yet another task a homebuyer has to undertake while buying a home in a very affordable way,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

The company will provide the legal services to its clients in a large number of cities across the country.

Using the services offered by the Housing Edge platform, homebuyers would not only get all their legal queries answered but also get assistance to draft and execute property-related documents like sale deed and agreement for sale. The company will also offer guidance to buyers or investors with regard to property title and its registration, the company said.

REA India has a national presence with 14 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.
Tags: #Homebuyers #legal services #Real Estate
first published: Nov 24, 2021 02:53 pm

