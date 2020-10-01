172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|house-price-index-increases-by-2-8-on-an-annual-basis-rbi-5906651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

House price index increases by 2.8% on an annual basis: RBI

The annual growth in city wise HPI varied from an increase of 16.1 percent in Bengaluru to a contraction of 6.7 percent in Delhi, the apex bank said

Moneycontrol News

The all-India House Price Index increased by 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020-21 on an annual basis as compared with 3.4 percent a year ago. The annual growth in city wise HPI varied from an increase of 16.1 percent in Bengaluru to a contraction of 6.7 percent in Delhi, the quarterly HPI by RBI for the April-June 2020 period has said.

The quarterly HPI is based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

House prices in Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow increased during the quarter.

The all-India HPI increased by 1.2 per cent on a sequential basis (q-o-q) during the first quarter of 2020-21, the RBI said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #House Price Index #RBI #Real Estate

