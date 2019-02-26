'House for sale' among top keywords for property search

More than 1 lakh people search monthly for buying and renting houses or flats around India, and more than 900 crore pages cater to these searches.

The top homebuyer-related keywords for property search are house for sale, flat for sale, plot for sale, property in, bungalow in, office for sale, a joint report by SEMrush and Colliers has revealed.

The report also noted that none of the 50 websites of property developers had a traffic of 10 lakh visitors per month. Only 16 sites got more than 50,000 visitors per month. In fact, social media was the most dismal performer, contributing just 3 percent of the traffic. This clearly means builders and property developers need to shore up their social presence and engagement, it said.

The most common type of property that consumers are looking to buy are flats and apartments. Search for land and plots outstrip those of commercial spaces. While the number of searches is more in metro cities, Tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Indore, Kochi and Goa are growing fast. The interest in renting and buying properties is nearly equal, if one were to consider the search volume, the report said.

The top 10 cities where people searched for flats, houses and offices included Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Jaipur, the report said.

The average age of a home buyer has come down to about 30 years from the earlier 50 years. This has happened majorly due to improvement in monthly income and lowered cost of borrowing. Millennials make up a sizeable portion of the Indian population. 82 percent of Indian millennials stay with their parents and more than 23 percent of these are likely to move out of their family homes within the next two to five years.

As many as 65 percent of the millennials aspire to buy a property in the future, as per the report.

As for the top 10 keywords for property-related terms, the word house for sale received 9,900 searches followed by flat for sale at 8,100. Flats in ... (city) received 6,600 hits, plot for sale got 5,400, property in ... (city) received 5,400, 1 bhk flat in... (city) got 4,400, 2 bhk flat in... (city) received 3,600, 3 bhk flat in... (city) got 1,300 searches, bungalow in... (city) got 720 and office for sale in... (city) received 170, the report said.