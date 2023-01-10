English
    Hot Property | Check out these 5 Bengaluru homes starting at Rs 5 crore

    Moneycontrol's latest series on luxury properties features Bengaluru's five properties starting at Rs 5 crore to Rs 22 crore. Take a look

    Moneycontrol News
    Bengaluru

    Bengaluru

    Bengaluru, home to corporates and start-up elite, offers beautiful apartments overlooking its famous lakes. Most of these apartments are more than 5000 sq ft and come with high-end specifications designed by best names in design.

    Here we profile some homes overlooking the Hebbal and Nagavara lakes as also the famous Cubbon Park. Most of these are priced between Rs 5 crore to Rs 22 crore.

    The Signature Villas at Brigade Orchards are luxury residences that come with a choice of flat and sloping roofs and balconies that overlook mango, teak and coconut trees.

    The Signature Villas

    Phoenix Kessaku – The Masterpiece by the Phoenix Group offers 5BHK to 7 BHK sky bungalows starting at Rs 15 crore. These have a unique U-shaped design and three massive club houses.

    Prestige Kenilworth comprises of 42 exclusive residences priced upwards of Rs 9 crore. It’s walking distance from Bengaluru’s famous Cubbon Park.

    Embassy Lake Terraces comprise the now famous ‘Twisted Towers’ of Bengaluru designed by Singapore-based Andy Fisher Workshop. These luxury apartments overlook the Hebbal and Nagavara lakes.

    Pelican Grove comprises of 36 super luxury apartments overlooking the Jakkur Lake. Prices start at Rs 7 crore.

