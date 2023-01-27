Homeless and deprived, say Kalpataru Radiance homebuyers in rap-anthem protest

Around 500 homebuyers of apartments in Kalpataru Radiance, part of the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, released a rap song asking developer Kalpataru to hand over their dream homes, which have been delayed for over six years now.

"As part of our plans to mount pressure on the concerned parties, we have smartly utilised the current media trends to engage and express our pain. This Republic Day, we have launched the Rap Anthem, as a sign of protest, to creatively express their pain and to seek justice. Music has no language and cuts across age groups, and has a tremendous appeal to broader audiences. Hence, the reason to choose a rap song", homebuyers said in a statement.

“This is a first-of-its-kind, done by any consumer as a sign of protest. This Rap Anthem has been done for a good cause, socially very relevant today for all homebuyers. This will help 1.3 lakh homebuyers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), whose homes are either stuck or delayed. This kind of consumer activism will go a long way in solving the much-needed reform for timely delivery of homes in the real-estate industry," they said.

