Homebuyers write to Maharashtra CM over delayed possession of their homes in Kalpataru project in Thane

A group of homebuyers from Thane near Mumbai have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the non-redressal of their complaints over delayed possession filed with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

The homebuyers allege that 80 active complaints are ongoing hearings at MahaRERA but they are not getting timely hearings due to which justice is getting delayed. Around 1,200 homebuyers have booked flats by investing at least Rs 1,000 crore cumulatively in a 1,500-apartment township Kalpataru Immensa in Thane.

Homebuyers’ plight

Suresh Sharma, a 41-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) said, "I sold all my investments and mutual funds to purchase a 1 BHK apartment by paying around Rs 40 lakh for a Rs 72 lakh apartment. But today I have a situation where I do not have possession of the house, I am paying home loan EMI on monthly basis and my Rs 40 lakh is stuck. I can easily earn 5-6 percent annually by keeping that money in a fixed deposit, but today it is stuck. I have almost paid 50 percent of the home loan but there is no sign of possession, and the more sad part is that a brand like Kalpataru is not communicating the real picture to the homebuyers."

