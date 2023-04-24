Homebuyers write to Maharashtra CM over delayed possession of their homes in Kalpataru project in Thane

The homebuyers allege that 80 active complaints are ongoing hearings at MahaRERA but they are not getting timely hearings due to which justice is getting delayed.

A group of homebuyers from Thane near Mumbai have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the non-redressal of their complaints over delayed possession filed with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

The homebuyers allege that 80 active complaints are ongoing hearings at MahaRERA but they are not getting timely hearings due to which justice is getting delayed. Around 1,200 homebuyers have booked flats by investing at least Rs 1,000 crore cumulatively in a 1,500-apartment township Kalpataru Immensa in Thane.

Homebuyers’ plight

Suresh Sharma, a 41-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) said, "I sold all my investments and mutual funds to purchase a 1 BHK apartment by paying around Rs 40 lakh for a Rs 72 lakh apartment. But today I have a situation where I do not have possession of the house, I am paying home loan EMI on monthly basis and my Rs 40 lakh is stuck. I can easily earn 5-6 percent annually by keeping that money in a fixed deposit, but today it is stuck. I have almost paid 50 percent of the home loan but there is no sign of possession, and the more sad part is that a brand like Kalpataru is not communicating the real picture to the homebuyers."

Sharma added, "On top of this, we are not getting timely hearings for our complaints filed over delayed possession. We were promised possession in September 2021, and later in 2022. Today we are nearing May 2023 but are far from getting possession of our dream homes. We expect the authorities to intervene and help around 1,200 homebuyers."

The letter

In a letter to Shinde through their lawyer, the homebuyers conveyed, "We have filed several individual complaints with MahaRERA for the tremendous delay by the promoters (developers) in handing over the possession to the allottees, of their respective flats, as per promised date of possession in their respective agreements ranging from 2016."

The letter further adds, "Our clients are facing problems in not receiving the next date of hearing for months. Besides this project, the complainants in other projects, the complainants in other projects are not getting dates for almost a year if not two years and more. This has led to a very delicate and difficult situation for bonafide allottees who, on one side are facing problems from non-committal builders on the other side, are on even getting a date for hearing months, if not years."

According to homebuyers, they had booked apartments with Kalpataru Immensa starting in 2016 and were promised possession by September 2022. The homebuyers said their project has around eight towers with 1,500 flats, of which around 90 percent are booked.

Queries sent to the developer Kalpataru Group and MahaRERA did not elicit any response.

