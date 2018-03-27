Homebuyers who bought units in Noida & Greater Noida post Jan 1, 2017 can now avail interest subsidy under PMAY retrospectively

Homebuyers with an annual income of up to Rs 18 lakh, who bought houses in Noida and Greater Noida after January 1, 2017 but could not avail the interest subsidy of Rs 2.30 lakh for their home loans under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) as these towns were initially not covered in the list of statutory towns, have a reason to cheer as they can now get the benefit retrospectively.

As per a circular by the housing and urban affairs ministry dated March 15, the effective dates for different amendments under PMAY (Urban) have been clearly specified “to obviate operational difficulties arising at the end of state-level nodal agencies or urban local bodies or central nodal agencies or primary lending institutions.”

It clearly states that the amendment with regard to the coverage area for CLSS for MIG has to be made effective from January 1, 2017 which is the launch date of the CLSS for MIG and amendment in the definition of beneficiary family in all verticals of the mission is also to be made effective from the same date, the day on which the definition of beneficiary family was revised. The amendments to do with the coverage for all verticals of the Mission are to be made effective from June 17, 2015 - the date of approval of PMAY (Urban) Mission.

Ministry sources said that homebuyers who had bought homes after January 1, 2017, can approach their banks and refer to the March 15, 2018, notification to avail the interest subsidy retrospectively.

Bankers too said that all those who had applied under the PMAY MIG category applicable as per January 1, 2017 scheme or under the EWS category applicable from June 17, 2015 would now be able to get the benefit if they meet the criteria.

“Even though some towns have been notified later under the scheme such as Noida and Greater Noida, all these homebuyers will now get the benefit from back date (ie January 1, 2017 for PMAY MIG and EWS from June 17, 2015 onwards). We will be reviewing their (homebuyers) data and will be informing them shortly. This is a good move and it benefits thousands of people who had been deprived of the benefit,” says a banker.

The National Housing Bank (NHB), that administers the scheme, had said earlier that the benefits of the PMAY (Urban) cannot be passed on to the homebuyers in these two cities until the housing and urban affairs ministry allots a particular code for each city. It was only recently that the UP government included Noida and Greater Noida as among the list of the towns that are eligible for the scheme and sent them to the Centre.

Last year, the housing and urban affairs ministry had issued two modifications to the PMAY (Urban) to extend the interest subsidy benefit to more homebuyers. While the scheme originally covered only 4,041 statutory towns, according to Census 2011, the ministry had expanded it last June allowing the states to notify more towns. It had allowed them to have the flexibility to include planning areas of the statutory towns. Following this modification, 274 towns that were not in the Census were included but this had not included Noida and Greater Noida.

Later, the Centre again modified the PMAY guidelines and expended the coverage of interest subsidy to all the notified planning and development areas. These included industrial development authorities, special development authorities or any such authority. UP did not send the names of these two towns until a few weeks ago.

The PMAY scheme is applicable for those earning between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh and those with incomes of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. As per income tax department data, there are 68 lakh people earning about Rs 18 lakh.

