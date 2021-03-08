Homebuyers suffer in West Bengal as SWAMIH Fund not applicable

Homebuyers in West Bengal have appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party to declare in their party manifesto, for the upcoming West Bengal elections, that they will repeal WBHIRA if they form the government in the state as buyers have been suffering since the SWAMIH fund, set up by the central government to provide last mile funding for stuck projects, is not applicable in the state as the Central RERA Act has not been implemented.

“Needless to say, that people of West Bengal have high expectation from your party since RERA became Act under the Namo-1 Government, after delay of 8 years under the UPA rule. It’s also important to mention that home buyers of West Bengal are also suffering due to the fact that Central Government funding scheme for delayed real estate projects under SWAMIH scheme is not applicable to West Bengal as the state is not implementing RERA,” Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), an umbrella homebuyers association, has said in a letter addressed to Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP’s in-charge for West Bengal.

The delegation headed by Abhay Upadhyay, president FPCE and member, Central Advisory Council, RERA, MoHUA, met BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the party’s in-charge of five Lok Sabha constituencies for the upcoming election in West Bengal, over the weekend and handed over their letter to him.

West Bengal is the only state in the country that has not accepted RERA. The Central Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) came into effect on May 1, 2017, exactly a year after it was passed by the Parliament. It has implemented its own act titled West Bengal Housing & Industrial Regulation Act 2017 (WBHIRA).

The Supreme Court in July 2019 had directed the West Bengal government to respond to homebuyers' petition challenging the constitutional validity of West Bengal Housing & Industrial Regulation Act 2017 (WBHIRA). The petition has been filed by the Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), an umbrella homebuyers association. The matter is pending before the SC for final hearing.

“Government of West Bengal is altogether following a different path. It legislated its own state act The West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act, 2017 (WBHIRA) and is not implementing RERA. WBHIRA is a watered down version of RERA brought under the influence of developers and thus is against the interest of homebuyers. It also is an assault on the powers of the Union to make laws on issues mentioned in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. WBHIRA is defeating the whole purpose of having one central legislation to have a uniform law pan India,” homebuyers have said in the letter.

“We made representation to state of West Bengal to withdraw WBHIRA and implemented RERA, bringing to their notice how WBHIRA is detrimental to not only homebuyers but it also tears apart the federal structure as law enacted by Parliament is not being implemented which questions its supremacy.

“Since our plea went unheard, we were constraint to challenge the constitutional validity of WBHIRA before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. In the said matter, the Union of India has filed its reply supporting our stand that WBHIRA be declared ultra vires the Constitution and state of West Bengal be directed to implement RERA,” the letter said.

Rera experts have said that HIRA defeats the very purpose of Central RERA. "The first is to do with the force majeure clause or unforeseen circumstances under which a builder may not fulfil conditions laid down under the contract signed with the homebuyers. RERA clearly lays down the circumstances of force majeure such as war, flood, drought, fire, cyclone, earthquake or any other natural calamity. HIRA has made an addition to this clause and talks about '…any other circumstances as may be prescribed'. This is a major dilution."

Sale of open space as a garage or parking area was an issue dealt under RERA. HIRA has interpreted it differently. RERA defines garage to mean a place within a project that has a roof and walls on three sides for parking any vehicle but it does not include unenclosed or uncovered parking area, especially open parking. HIRA, on the other hand, states that car parking area means such an area as may be prescribed and defined garage to mean garage and parking space as sanctioned by the competent authority.

In November 2019, the central government announced a Rs 25,000-crore SWAMIH Investment Fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects, including those that have been declared non-performing assets (NPAs) or had been admitted for insolvency proceedings. The move is likely to help 4.58 lakh housing units across the country. Only RERA-registered projects with a positive net worth will be provided funds.