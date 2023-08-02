Homebuyers paying 20% more EMI over last 2 years in affordable housing segment: Report

The ANAROCK report found that the share of affordable housing in overall sales in the first six months of calendar 2023 had shrunk to 20 percent, down 11 percentage points compared with the corresponding period in 2022.

Homebuyers have been paying 20 percent more as equated monthly instalments or EMIs over the last two years for housing across the top seven cities in the country, according to a report by real estate consultancy ANAROCK, which has hit those looking for affordable housing particularly hard.

The floating interest rate for home loans up to Rs 30 lakh has jumped from 6.7 percent in mid-2021 to nearly 9.15 percent today, the report said.

The top seven regions are Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region (comprising Delhi’s satellite cities Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida).

Interest payable more than the principal amount

"Home loan borrowers who were paying an EMI of about Rs 22,700 in July 2021 are now paying Rs 27,300 today, an increase of Rs 4,600 per month," Prashant Thakur, regional director and head, research, ANAROCK Group added.

The 20 percent increase in the EMI has resulted in a jump of about Rs 11 lakh in the overall interest component, from approximately Rs 24.5 lakh interest payable in 2021 to Rs 35.5 lakh today.

The report found that the total interest payable over a 20-year tenure has crossed the principal amount. If a buyer seeks to buy a property worth less than Rs 40 lakh, factoring in the LTV or loan to value ratio, the total borrowed amount is typically Rs 30 lakh for 20 years, with Rs 10 lakh being put up by the buyer. In this scenario, the buyer would have paid an EMI of Rs 22,700 in 2021, when the interest rates stood at 6.7 percent. At this rate, the total repayment to the bank would have been about Rs 54.5 lakh, of which the interest component came to Rs 24.5 lakh, less than the total principal amount.

Today the homebuyer is paying an EMI of Rs 27,300 at an interest rate of 9.15 percent. The total repayment to the bank at this rate now comes to about Rs 65.5 lakh, of which the interest component will be Rs 35.5 lakh, more than the total principal amount.

The interest rate growth reflects the nearly 250 basis point hike in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) (from 4 percent in May 2022 to 6.5 percent as of date), reflecting the correlation between the repo rate and floating home loan rates.

Fewer launches in the affordable segment

The report said that affordable housing, which took a major hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, has not recovered in the last two years, partly driven by the increasing preference shown by buyers for larger residences after their lockdown experience.

The ANAROCK report found that the share of affordable housing in overall sales in the first six months of calendar 2023 had shrunk to 20 percent, down 11 percentage points compared with the corresponding period in 2022.

The segment's share in the overall housing supply in H1 2023 across the top seven cities plunged to 18 percent, against 23 percent in H1 2022.

"Sales numbers across the top 7 cities can improve which has consistently been falling ever since the pandemic. The total sales share of affordable homes went down to about 20 percent in H1 2023, against 31 percent in the corresponding period in 2022," the Anarock report said.

Of 2.29 lakh units sold across the top seven cities in H1 2023, just 20 percent or about 46,650 units were affordable homes, down by 11 percent from 57,060 units in H1 2022.

"To fulfil its vision of Housing for All, the governments must make affordable housing more viable for the maximum number of buyers. It is, after all, this segment that has the maximum demand in the country. In the current urban housing shortage of about 11.2 million units, affordable homes priced less than Rs 40 lakh account for over 80 percent of the shortfall," the report said.