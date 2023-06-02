Homebuyers of Mahira Homes project stage protest at Jantar Mantar against delay in possession

Homebuyers protest

Scores of buyers of apartments at the Mahira Homes project in Gurugram, Haryana, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against delay in possession of their flats. They claimed that the delivery of their flats was due for August 2022, but are yet to get the same as work in the project has been stopped.

Prakash Kandpal, one of the protestors, said that the developer, Mahira Infratech, had failed to deliver the flats on time compelling them to come out on the streets.

“We have put our hard-earned money and savings to buy a home but we are yet to get one as the builder has failed to deliver flats to us on time. We have approached all authorities in connection with expediting the delivery of flats but to no avail,” Kandpal said.

The Mahira Homes project at Sector 68 of Gurugram was launched in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed in August 2022.

In May 2022, the Department of Town and Country Planning, Gurugram, cancelled the project’s licence, alleging that Mahira Infratech had submitted fabricated bank guarantees and forged signatures of bank officials, affecting around 1,500 people, who had invested in the project. However, the licence was restored in September and the builder was directed to complete the project.

There was no immediate response from the developer on the issue. A mail has been sent to the developer and the copy will be updated after receiving a response.