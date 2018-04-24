Govt panel recommends homebuyers must be treated as financial creditors under IBC

To provide relief to home buyers stuck in incomplete real estate projects against which insolvency proceedings are currently on, the government is expected to promulgate an ordinance as early as Wednesday to bring about changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, sources say.

These changes are based on the recommendations of a high-level law committee chaired by Injeti Srinivas, secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs. The committee had submitted its report ‘Report of the Insolvency Law Committee’ in the month of March.

The 14-member panel had recommended that home buyers should be treated as financial creditors owing to the unique nature of financing in real estate projects and the treatment of home buyers by the Supreme Court in ongoing cases.

Home buyers should be treated as financial creditors which will allow them to equitably participate in an insolvency resolution process and be a part of the committee of creditors. Besides, the proposed resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) must comply with the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the high-level panel had recommended to the government in its report.

"Notably, classification as financial creditors would enable home buyers to participate equitably in the insolvency resolution process under the Code," the panel had said in its report, adding the recommendation, once implemented, would provide relief for home buyers facing hardships due to incomplete real estate projects.

The report of The Insolvency Law Committee had concluded that the current definition of ‘financial debt’ is sufficient to include the amounts raised from home buyers/allottees under a real estate project, and hence, they are to be treated as financial creditors under the Code.

“The Committee’s attention was drawn to the significant confusion regarding the status of buyers of under-construction apartments (home buyers) as creditors under the Code. Multiple judgements have categorised them as neither fitting within the definition of ‘financial’ nor ‘operational’ creditors," the committee noted in its report.

"In one particular case, they have been classified as ‘financial creditors’ due to the assured return scheme in the contract, in which there was an arrangement wherein it was agreed that the seller of the apartments would pay ‘assured returns’ to the home buyers till possession of property was given. It was held that such a transaction was in the nature of a loan and constituted a ‘financial debt’ within the Code," the report said.

"A similar judgement was given in Anil Mahindroo & Anr v. Earth Organics Infrastructure. But it must be noted that these judgments were given considering the terms of the contracts between the home buyers and the seller and are fact specific. Further, the IBBI issued a claim form for 'creditors other than financial or operational creditors', which gave an indication that home buyers are neither financial nor operational creditors,” it had said.

The report had noted that non-inclusion of home buyers within either the definition of ‘financial’ or ‘operational’ creditors may be a cause for worry since it deprives them of, first, the right to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), second, the right to be on the committee of creditors (CoC) and third, the guarantee of receiving at least the liquidation value under the resolution plan.

“Recent cases like Chitra Sharma v. Union of India and Bikram Chatterji v. Union of India have evidenced the stance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in safeguarding the rights of home buyers under the Code due to their current disadvantageous position,” the report had said.

The Committee also agreed that the amounts raised under home buyer contracts is a significant amount, which contributes to the financing of construction of an asset in the future, the report notes.

After reviewing various financial terms of agreements between home buyers and builders and the manner of utilisation of the disbursements made by home buyers to the builders, the committee notes that the agreement is for disbursement of money by the home buyer for the delivery of a building to be constructed in the future. The disbursement of money is made in relation to a future asset, and the contracts usually span a period of four to five years or more, the report had noted.

The Committee, therefore, deliberated that the amounts so raised are used as a means of financing the real estate project, and are thus in effect a tool for raising finance, and on failure of the project, money is repaid based on time value of money, it noted.

“On a plain reading of section 5(8)(f), it is clear that it is a residuary entry to cover debt transactions not covered under any other entry, and the essence of the entry is that 'amount should have been raised under a transaction having the commercial effect of a borrowing',” the report had said.

The panel had also said that the Code provides that all proposed resolution plans must not contravene any provisions of law in force, and thus, the provisions of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) will need to be complied with and resolution plans under the Code should be compliant with the said law.

A slew of other changes to the Code, which came into force in December 2016, had also been suggested by the panel. Constituted by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, the committee had the mandate to identify and suggest ways to address issues faced in the implementation of the Code.

The ordinance will also empower central government to modify or exempt medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) from various provisions of the code including Section 29A, that bars those firms with non-performing loans from bidding under the resolution process. Leaving aside wilful defaulters, Section 29A will not be applicable to resolution applicants wanting to bid for MSMEs.

