Homebuyers in West Bengal continue to be ‘mercilessly exploited’ as RERA remains non-functional in state: FPCE

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 04, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

New buyers have no mechanism to check the track record or file complaints against the builders, Forum For People's Collective Efforts has said

More than a year after the Supreme Court struck down the West Bengal government's law WBHIRA for regulating the real estate sector in the state, saying it was ‘unconstitutional’, homebuyers in West Bengal continue to be ‘mercilessly exploited’ as the real estate law RERA is still not functional, and new buyers have no mechanism to check the track record or file complaints against the builders, Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) said on December 4.

An umbrella body of homebuyers, FPCE has urged the West Bengal government to make the real estate law RERA functional in the state at the earliest to protect the consumers' interest.

“Homebuyers have no grievance redressal mechanism against the unscrupulous builders and they are hence being mercilessly exploited. New homebuyers have no mechanism to check the background of the promoters and their track record in the absence of an up-and-running RERA web portal. Homebuyers who preferred to complain before erstwhile WBHIRA have nowhere to go for the furtherance of their complaints. Even small issues of homebuyers are not being addressed by the promoters as they know that they can't take shelter of any legal framework against them,” the FPCE said in a statement.

As a result of the RERA being non-functional in the state, there have been blatant violations of provisions of RERA by builders, it said, adding projects are being launched and sold without registration and there is no mechanism by way of which buyers can check if 70 percent of the amount collected from homebuyers is being set aside in an escrow account meant for that project alone.

“They are launching, advertising, and selling without registration in West Bengal which is a clear violation of section 3 of RERA. There is no check if 70% of the money realized from home buyers is being deposited in separate bank accounts or if funds are continuing to be diverted out of projects as mandated under section 4 of RERA. There is also no check if there is change in sanction plan happening without taking consent of 2/3rd of the allotees as mandated under section 14 of RERA. Obligation of promoters with regard to veracity of advertisement prospectus and brochure remains unchecked as mandated under section 12 of RERA,” the statement said.

In May last year, the Supreme Court struck down the West Bengal government's law WBHIRA for regulating the real estate sector, saying it was ‘unconstitutional’. The apex court's ruling came on a plea filed by FPCE, an umbrella body of homebuyers