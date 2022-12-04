Homebuyers in West Bengal continue to be ‘mercilessly exploited’ as RERA remains non-functional in state: FPCE

More than a year after the Supreme Court struck down the West Bengal government's law WBHIRA for regulating the real estate sector in the state, saying it was ‘unconstitutional’, homebuyers in West Bengal continue to be ‘mercilessly exploited’ as the real estate law RERA is still not functional, and new buyers have no mechanism to check the track record or file complaints against the builders, Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) said on December 4.

An umbrella body of homebuyers, FPCE has urged the West Bengal government to make the real estate law RERA functional in the state at the earliest to protect the consumers' interest.

“Homebuyers have no grievance redressal mechanism against the unscrupulous builders and they are hence being mercilessly exploited. New homebuyers have no mechanism to check the background of the promoters and their track record in the absence of an up-and-running RERA web portal. Homebuyers who preferred to complain before erstwhile WBHIRA have nowhere to go for the furtherance of their complaints. Even small issues of homebuyers are not being addressed by the promoters as they know that they can't take shelter of any legal framework against them,” the FPCE said in a statement.

As a result of the RERA being non-functional in the state, there have been blatant violations of provisions of RERA by builders, it said, adding projects are being launched and sold without registration and there is no mechanism by way of which buyers can check if 70 percent of the amount collected from homebuyers is being set aside in an escrow account meant for that project alone.

“They are launching, advertising, and selling without registration in West Bengal which is a clear violation of section 3 of RERA. There is no check if 70% of the money realized from home buyers is being deposited in separate bank accounts or if funds are continuing to be diverted out of projects as mandated under section 4 of RERA. There is also no check if there is change in sanction plan happening without taking consent of 2/3rd of the allotees as mandated under section 14 of RERA. Obligation of promoters with regard to veracity of advertisement prospectus and brochure remains unchecked as mandated under section 12 of RERA,” the statement said.

In May last year, the Supreme Court struck down the West Bengal government's law WBHIRA for regulating the real estate sector, saying it was ‘unconstitutional’. The apex court's ruling came on a plea filed by FPCE, an umbrella body of homebuyers

The state government introduced the West Bengal Housing Industry Regulatory Act (WBHIRA) as a substitute for the central law RERA, which was passed by Parliament in 2016. FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay said it has been the association's endeavour to ensure that RERA is implemented in its letter and spirit across India. “It has been our endeavour to ensure that RERA is implemented in its letter and spirit across India. With the objective to have one law across India for the entire real estate sector, the supreme court, in our writ petition, declared WBHIRA as unconstitutional on May 4, 2021,” he said. “While the homebuyers of other states in India have the protection of RERA, homebuyers of West Bengal continue to suffer at the hands of builders for no fault of theirs. It is our appeal to the government of West Bengal to immediately take steps for ensuring a fully functional RERA, especially keeping in mind the endless suffering of the homebuyers of the state and bring transparency and accountability in the sector,” he said. He said 'West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority' and 'West Bengal Real Estate Appellate Tribunal' have not been made functional in the state. The appointment of the chairperson and members of the regulatory authority as well as the Appellate Tribunal has not been done. Upadhyay, who is also a member of the central advisory committee, RERA, had written a letter on August 16 to the chief minister over the long wait for implementation of The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) in West Bengal. FPCE said that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has taken up the issue of the implementation of RERA in West Bengal. The state government was asked to expedite the formation of regulatory authority and appellate tribunal, the statement said. In a meeting of the Central Advisory Council held on April 12 under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, it was decided that a committee may be formed comprising government representatives, homebuyers and builders to take up the issue of implementation in the states of West Bengal and Telangana. In the case of West Bengal, FPCE said a delegation led by Economic Advisor (housing), MoHUA, Dinesh Kapila along with FPCE representative, its President Abhay Upadhyay and member FPCE Ratul Majumdar met the Additional Chief Secretary, Housing Department, Government of West Bengal on 8th September 2022. "In the said meeting, it was stated by the additional chief secretary, housing that rules under RERA have already been notified and soon the chairperson and members of WB RERA will be appointed," the FPCE said. It should be noted that the first meeting of the sub-committee constituted by the Central Advisory Council on RERA was held on November 2 under the chairmanship of secretary, MoHUA. During the meeting, it was decided that the next meeting of CAC will be scheduled in the first quarter of 2023.

Vandana Ramnani

