Homebuyers in NCR stuck with 'three big projects' will get relief in coming weeks: Hardeep Singh Puri

Assuaging aggrieved homebuyers, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on August 27 said that in the coming weeks, thanks to the action of the Supreme Court, remedial action would be in place for the three big real estate projects.

The minister, though, refrained from saying the name of the projects.

"I am confident that in the coming weeks, thanks to action of apex court because many home buyers went to the Supreme Court, we will be able to get remedial action on three big projects which are accounting for much of the narrative being vitiated in the National Capital Region and then we can deal with the rest of the system," Puri said at a CII-CBRE real estate conference.

Over 3 lakh homebuyers in Delhi-NCR are going through a harrowing time due to the ineptness of developers such as Jaypee Infratech, Amrapali and Unitech failing to deliver housing units on time.

Puri also announced that the government will soon bring the model tenancy law to promote rental housing.

He also asked real estate companies to focus on corporate governance and in bringing right products at competitive price to cater to the huge demand for housing and commercial properties.

The minister highlighted that the new real estate law RERA, which was passed in 2016 and came into effect from May 2017, is a revolutionary step that has brought new paradigm in the sector.

On the problem of liquidity facing the real estate sector, he said when something goes wrong in in a major sector, the industry expects a bailout from the government.

However, "the government can help to the extent that it can by taking steps which constitutes the eco-system but the government cannot be held responsible for omission and commission in the corporate sector which results in business failure".

Puri said real estate and construction sector has an important role to play in the economic growth as it is the second largest job provider. "If the economy has to continue to grow at around 7 percent and we have to make a transition from being $2.8 trillion to $5 trillion economy by 2024 and $10 trillion by 2029- 30, the private sector has to play a crucial and a very important role," Puri said.

On demand for priority sector lending in real estate, Puri said his ministry has held discussions with the Finance Ministry and the RBI in this regard.

Addressing the conference, Anshuman Magazine, chairman – CII Realty 2019 & co-chair, CII National Committee on Housing & Real Estate and chairman & CEO – India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said: "In the wake of positive policy reforms, emergence of a strong workforce, introduction of new technologies and growth of newer asset classes, the momentum of India’s realty sector is growing substantially."

He also said that urbanisation will continue for the next 30 years.

CII in association with its knowledge partner CBRE, also released a joint report 'Real Estate – A Relook' at the XV edition. The report identifies smart cities, co-working, affordable housing and logistics & warehousing as key disrupters of the real estate sector.